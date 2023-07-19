My alarm goes off at 4am, for the second time since I went to bed. It always takes me a second to remember why in the world as a mother with 4 kids at home, I would be setting my alarm for the middle of the night. Then I hear it, their tiny little cries reminding me that I am their only chance at survival. Without their mom, these neonatal bottle baby kittens that lay helplessly on their heat discs are fully reliant on me and so, as painful as it may feel, I pull myself out of bed and start making their bottles. My efforts are met with the most rewarding awkward purrs, milk mustaches and complete contentment. As I slip back into bed, I lay awake thinking about how little people understand about all that goes into animal welfare and how easy it is for people to criticize. It’s not their fault, there is just no possible way to understand until you are in the trenches every day and see for yourself what is actually going on. I was the same way until I started fostering kittens for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society 6 years ago. I had my opinions, assumed that the shelter wasn’t doing a good job, was very quick to believe any negativity that I heard and assumed the worst. That is why I have decided to share a bit of my story.

I wish I could say that every fostering experience is full of the healthy, vibrant, spastic kittens you see when you walk through the cat adoption room at WVHS. You have got to love those guys, full of energy, wrestling with their littermates and making sure they conquer that fake mouse for the 20th time that day. But the stories behind what gets some of them there is what I want you to know about. The dedication, the heartbreak, the emergency vet visits, the extremely supportive shelter staff and the shared victories as they finally reach that epic two pound mark we all strive for as fosters because it means they can be fixed and put up for adoption! Despite that saying goodbye breaks your heart every time, you stay focused on the goal to give these guys the best start they can have in life and then pass them off to their forever homes.



