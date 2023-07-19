My alarm goes off at 4am, for the second time since I went to bed. It always takes me a second to remember why in the world as a mother with 4 kids at home, I would be setting my alarm for the middle of the night. Then I hear it, their tiny little cries reminding me that I am their only chance at survival. Without their mom, these neonatal bottle baby kittens that lay helplessly on their heat discs are fully reliant on me and so, as painful as it may feel, I pull myself out of bed and start making their bottles. My efforts are met with the most rewarding awkward purrs, milk mustaches and complete contentment. As I slip back into bed, I lay awake thinking about how little people understand about all that goes into animal welfare and how easy it is for people to criticize. It’s not their fault, there is just no possible way to understand until you are in the trenches every day and see for yourself what is actually going on. I was the same way until I started fostering kittens for the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society 6 years ago. I had my opinions, assumed that the shelter wasn’t doing a good job, was very quick to believe any negativity that I heard and assumed the worst. That is why I have decided to share a bit of my story.
I wish I could say that every fostering experience is full of the healthy, vibrant, spastic kittens you see when you walk through the cat adoption room at WVHS. You have got to love those guys, full of energy, wrestling with their littermates and making sure they conquer that fake mouse for the 20th time that day. But the stories behind what gets some of them there is what I want you to know about. The dedication, the heartbreak, the emergency vet visits, the extremely supportive shelter staff and the shared victories as they finally reach that epic two pound mark we all strive for as fosters because it means they can be fixed and put up for adoption! Despite that saying goodbye breaks your heart every time, you stay focused on the goal to give these guys the best start they can have in life and then pass them off to their forever homes.
I was nearing my 40th birthday and enjoying the group of kittens I had gotten a few weeks previous. A random public drop off of a litter that was not adoptable weight yet and the shelter asked me to take them. It always amazes me that we have this option to drop off found kittens because we have an animal shelter. Someone can find a litter of kittens, drop them off to WVHS and not give it another thought. We just know they will be cared for, and let’s be honest, most people are just glad to hand them over and not have to deal with it. I feel like people are slowly forgetting that as criticisms rise. They forget the safe haven that the shelter is for so many animals and how devastating it would be to this community to not have it as an option.
Back to my story...A couple of the kittens were on my radar from the beginning as looking so much smaller than their littermates. Sure enough, the health of three of them started to decline quickly. No amount of food, medications, fluids or care would help these guys. Their little bodies completely taken over by some unknown problem, parasite or virus. Just days before my birthday I cried as they passed away. Then, on the morning of my 40th birthday I lost the third one. I was heartbroken and defeated. Years of fostering and losing a kitten never gets easier. The shelter staff met me with so much compassion as they always do. With two remaining, one of them required subcutaneous fluids multiple times a day for any chance at survival so that’s what we did. With the direction of the WVHS medical team, my sweet husband (you know he is a saint!) helped me and we fought so hard to keep that one alive over the weekend. Subcutaneous fluids, spoon feeding, syringe feeding, literally anything to help it survive. And he made it! Weeks later, they were both chunky, playful, healthy little kittens and I was able to drop him and his sister off for their surgeries and they went up for adoption later that day. I will never know who ended up with them and the adopters will never know all it took just to get them to that point. Before these two were even up for adoption, I had another call. More kittens...there are always more kittens. This call was from Animal Control. Someone had been arrested and they found a bottle baby kitten in his car. Never a dull moment in the animal welfare world.
As I write this, I of course have a bottle baby kitten weighing only 380 grams snuggled on my lap. Her eyes grateful for this soft landing place and care as she is the last remaining of her litter. Long story short, there was a litter of kittens found in a yard waste pile and I was called by a mutual friend to help. Mom hadn’t returned in almost 24 hours so it was time for human intervention.
As I arrived, I dug away the leaves and sticks to discover three tiny kittens that resembled a mouse more than a kitten. All still had their umbilical cords attached, covered with leaf debris and eyes sealed shut. I made a bottle and quickly they latched on decided that I was a good enough replacement for mom. After the intake process with the shelter, they settled in quickly at my house. Weighing in at only 85 grams, feeding them every 2 hours is essential, and yes, that means even through the night. Yet somehow, their helplessness summons a strength inside of me that I often forget I have.
I had them for weeks, watching as they took their wobbly first steps, saw the world for the first time when their eyes finally opened and snuggled them for hours to make sure they knew they were cared for at every moment. They were given more baths than you can imagine because without mom they get extremely messy. I will skip over all those fun details. My kids all helping, speaking in soothing and reassuring voices to these kittens as they can even see their fragility and worth despite their tiny size. Each kid wraps a newly bathed kitten in a small towel and holds it until it is dry to keep it warm.
Then, only a couple of weeks into life, the two smaller ones of the group started to decline. Over the course of a week or so, they started to drop weight, refuse the bottle, loose patches of hair and had bloody stools. Then they were gone. The shelter vet staff did everything they could for them, but unfortunately these two were probably overtaken with some disease or parasite from birth and it took its toll on their bodies.
I risk making animal fostering sound all bad with these stories. This is not my intention. Fostering has brought me way more joy than heartbreak over the years. It gives me such a sense of purpose and fulfillment even when life around me feels crazy. I probably have had over 100 kittens come through my home over the years and so many of those stories have ended with very happy endings. So many healthy ones and ones that have had no problems even from the beginning. The hours spent laughing as we watch them chase each other, the insane number of cat pictures I have taken of them stretched out in the sun enjoying a nap, and the indescribable joy it brings me when I get updates from some adopters telling me how much this animal has changed their life.
This is what I ask of you: Please remember all that goes on behind the scenes when you are tempted to pass along the information you may think is correct but lacks fact. Despite best intentions, it hurts those of us so involved with animal care. Keep an open mind to change. Don’t believe everything you hear. Continue to support WVHS because they are the ones making it possible to care for these animals. If you are concerned about something, meet with the director, his door is open. Rumors not only damage the general morale of the staff but also feel so awful for us fosters and volunteers that care so much for these animals. Try and understand the intentions of the hardworking staff in this very thankless profession. Sure, you may have to leave a message or two at the front desk, you may not get a fast email reply and maybe your adoption process can feel slow. Why? Because the staff is managing so much and simply don’t have the resources to keep up with it all. Give them some grace. They are doing the best they can in an incredibly hard job. The foster coordinator juggles hundreds of animals in foster care, the director who somehow despite his very busy schedule is the first one to ask if I need anything and personally runs foster supplies out to my car. The medical team that has seen me completely fall apart after losing an animal and has supported me and my sick animals every step of the way. The front desk and office staff that deal with hundreds of calls, surrenders, impatient people and animal care. The Animal Control officers that respond to situations none of us want to know about because they are too painful to hear. I don’t know all that goes on at WVHS but I do have faith that they love the animals in their care. Is Wenatchee Valley Humane Society perfect? Absolutely not. I’m not sure of any place that is, but all I do know is that they take the care of animals very seriously. We need to be thankful for that, support that, and do what we can personally through volunteering or financial contribution to make sure WVHS can continue to offer the services that they do to so many people in this community. These animals can’t suffer because of a divided community. Yet, I have seen more nasty comments posted than I care to see and unfortunately the only ones that suffer are the animals.
They need us to set our differences and opinions aside and work towards the common goal of doing what’s best for them, they deserve it.
