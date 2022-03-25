Currently, there are two major planning efforts underway that stand to influence the social, environmental, and cultural character of the Wenatchee Valley. The city of Wenatchee is planning a major transportation project, the Confluence Parkway. The Chelan County PUD is in the initial stages of relicensing the Rock Island Dam with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC). These projects overlap on the land and, to a degree, over time. Both projects, if implemented, offer opportunities to improve cultural, ecological, social, and educational conditions in an area that the North Central Washington Audubon Society (NCWAS) places high value on: the Horan Natural Area (HNA).
NCWAS in 2018 prepared a vision of desirable future conditions within the HNA. We have continued to advocate for these improvements during the ensuing time. We believe that major improvement can be accomplished in the HNA if the city and PUD closely coordinate their efforts.
The Horan Natural Area is unique in the Wenatchee valley. Historically, the area was of special significance to the p’Squosa/Wenatchi people who resided in the area spanning both sides of the Columbia River. Today, there is no visible evidence of this important cultural use within the HNA. The city and PUD projects provide a chance for tribal leaders to design a meaningful representation of their history within the HNA.
The Horan Natural Area is a “made environment.” The natural Wenatchee River delta that extended far into the Columbia River is largely under water impounded by Rock Island Dam. The land we know as the HNA today has been altered over time and now contains a set of constructed ponds that are drying up due to termination of surface water supply to the area. The value of wildlife and bird habitat, as well as the aesthetics of the area, has shrunk along with the ponds. The City and PUD projects offer a chance to re-establish a viable, flowing water supply to, and within, the HNA.
Weeds are common throughout the valley and are well established in the HNA. Valuable native plants, including important cultural species (dogbane, milkweed) compete for survival with the weeds and introduced plant species. Vegetation management in the area is largely custodial. A comprehensive vegetative management plan is needed. The two planning efforts can set the framework to make that happen.
Use of the HNA area by birders, walkers, runners, and watercraft is increasing. The area is used for bilingual environmental education purposes. Previous input to the PUD clearly shows that the natural setting, including its wildlife and birds, is extremely important to them.
The NCWAS continues to promote the idea that the HNA can represent a world-class park that provides valuable educational and recreational opportunities as well as bird and wildlife habitat. The city and PUD planning timeframes overlap today. NCWAS supports the Confluence Parkway and FERC relicensing projects. It is critical that the importance of the value of the HNA for the future of the Wenatchee valley is carefully coordinated between the two entities. Residents and visitors to the Wenatchee valley will be well served when the Horan Natural Area evolves into an ecologically and socially sustainable resource.
Bruce McCammon is a North Central Washington Audubon Society board member. Susan Ballinger is a naturalist and educator.