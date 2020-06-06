Ladies and gentlemen, CLASS OF 2020 !!
We finally made it! This is our time to celebrate each other and everything that we have accomplished! Spending the past 13 years of school with you all has been a joy, honestly. I am very proud of the graduating class of 2020! I am excited to see where you all will go and the amazing endeavors you will continue to accomplish.
To our friends and family who are watching our virtual graduation ceremony, I would like to say thank you for supporting us through these un-pre-ce-den-ted times, we appreciate it very much even though we might not be quick to acknowledge it.
Thank you to all of the Wenatchee School District staff and faculty for helping us along the way through your daily hard work and inspiration. Thank you to the lunch ladies, custodians and all support staff, who are the heart of Wenatchee School District with their tireless service. A special thank you to Mr. Anderson who has always given us hope from the first day we entered WHS as freshmen.
Now, I would like to switch gears for a bit and deliver a portion of my speech in Spanish. Yo les quiero decir a todos los estudiantes y a las familias que estoy muy honrada de poder compartir unas palabras con ustedes hoy. Algo que me enseñaron mis padres es que tenemos que echarle ganas al estudio porque es muy importante para nuestro futuro. Hoy es el dia que decimos, nosotros nos hemos graduado y hemos criado la oportunidad para un futuro mejor! Esto es en su honor. Esto es para ti, mama y papa, todo mi Esfuerzo es para ustedes!
Everyone has always thought of the day when we would walk out of the doors of Wenatchee High, that those last days would be us riding our scooters to the high school, having our senior breakfast, and enjoying our last day at Wenatchee High, but in this case, this is different for all of us. Most of us were not ready to say goodbye to our beloved high school, it has become difficult to wrap our minds around this change.
But this change is not the end of our story.
Yes, this virus took away our last moments of high school, but it can't take our memories, and it can't take away the bonds we’ve created. We will forever be the Wenatchee High School graduating class of 2020.
Some of my favorite memories of high school include seeing our varsity volleyball team beat Eastmont twice during the battle of the bridges as the crowd yelled excitedly... hearing Phoebe and Abby’s morning announcements... watching our drumline send off our state competitors year after year, as well as hearing every senior yell “four more years!” to the incoming freshman class at our first assembly of the year. While these are only a few of the memories that we created, we can all recall moments of joy that made us feel what it truly means to be a Panther.
Wenatchee High will always hold a special place in our hearts, the colors purple and gold will remind us of home! Regardless of the challenges that we have faced, and inevitably will continue to face in our lives, it is our memories that will help us overcome those uncertain times.
May your time at Wenatchee High School help you navigate the rest of your journey. Class of 2020… Thank you for all of the memories !!
Carmen Valencia is the daughter of Manuel and Maria Valencia.