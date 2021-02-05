My family and I have different political views. This doesn’t make us an oddity; indeed, far from it. Those differences, however, feel much harsher than they have in the past.
Our entire country, including Wenatchee, is grappling with the severity of the rifts between us. I appreciate the diversity of views in our dear valley, but the paucity of common ground (indeed, even shared common facts) feels precarious.
Recently, however, I learned about ranked choice voting (RCV), and this has been a glimmer of hope to an increasingly polarized landscape. There is legislation pending in our state legislature, HB 1156, related to RCV. Therefore, as voters and constituents, it is imperative we take a closer look. This is especially true if it can offer, as I believe it can, a healing balm to our democracy.
Ranked choice voting is currently used across the country; indeed, in the last year, we have seen ranked choice voting implemented statewide in Alaska, used in local and party elections in Utah, and put in place in New York City.
Here’s how RCV works: Voters rank their choices in order of preference: first, second, third, and so on. When votes are tabulated, all of the first choice votes are counted, and if any candidate has a majority, they win.
If no candidate has a majority, then the candidate with the lowest amount of first choice votes is eliminated and those voters’ second choices are counted instead. These elimination rounds continue until one candidate has over 50% of the votes.
This implements “majority-rule” instead of “plurality-rule.”
Right now, a candidate only needs to get the largest chunk of the votes in order to win (or, in Washington, advance to the top-two general election). That can be 52% of the vote, or 33%, depending on how many candidates are in the race, and how much vote-splitting occurs. In our top two system, this can produce general election options that poorly represent the diversity of voters, such as in the recent lieutenant governor race.
Too often, I hear people talking about how they really like Candidate A, but they especially don’t want Candidate B to win. So, they end up picking Candidate C, who isn’t their favorite, but who may seem to have a better chance. With ranked choice voting, you can vote your conscience, for who you’re truly passionate about, without feeling like your vote is relegated to the oft-ignored corner of “protest votes.” Think of how this would impact a crowded primary (a commonality in the last 12 months).
Ranked choice voting also promotes voter engagement in a healthy, robust way. No longer, if you support candidate A, is candidate B going to write you off. No, that candidate is still going to want to hear your concerns and cater to your needs, to at least be your second choice. This means that candidates must be conciliatory towards their colleagues and voters, rather than incendiary.
Wherever RCV has been implemented, voters have appreciated it. So, how do we make it a reality here?
HB 1156 is also known as a “ranked-choice voting local options” bill. While it doesn’t implement ranked choice voting, it allows local jurisdictions across Washington the option to adopt the system if it seems right for them. Giving control to our local leaders is a worthy first step. The bill is open for comment, and will soon be discussed in committee, so this is the time to tell Senator Brad Hawkins, Reps. Keith Goehner and Mike Steele that we ask they support this bill. It’s a commonsense solution for helping local governments work together better.
In summary, ranked choice voting would allow voters to vote their conscience. It is cost effective, non-partisan and simple to implement. It promotes cooperation and civility between candidates, instead of hostility and polarization.
Even though, like many of you, there is plenty my family and I disagree on, we agree that ranked-choice voting would be an improvement. Let’s work for better elections in our state.
Cassandra Bogdan is a healthcare provider in Wenatchee and an avid user of local trails.