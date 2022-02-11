There is a bill, active in this legislative session, that holds great potential to improve our democratic process. It’s called the Ranked-Choice Voting Local Options Bill (SHB 1156/ SB 5584).
This bill would give places like Wenatchee the option to upgrade our voting method to ranked-choice voting (RCV) if we decide it makes sense for us. It’s that simple. No mandates, no requirements, just options.
Right now, we are locked-in, by law, to use the top-two voting system. This system is a marginal improvement over other systems, but it still results in vote-splitting and decreased competition among candidates. We can do better.
With RCV, you can rank candidates on your ballot in the order you prefer: first choice, second choice, third choice, and so on. If, after the initial count, no candidate has a majority (more than 50%), ranked-choice voting kicks in. The candidate with the fewest first-choice votes is eliminated, and the voters who had chosen that candidate have their votes redistributed to their second choice. This is repeated until a candidate reaches that majority threshold, and is declared the winner.
One main benefit of RCV is that it increases healthy competition by removing the penalty of vote-splitting between candidates. No longer would the fear of sabotaging another candidate keep a competitor out of a race, or keep a voter from choosing the candidate they truly feel best represents them. Usually, more options means more competition; not so in our current system, where splitting the vote between similar candidates can actually prevent the will of the majority from being heard. With RCV, you don’t have to feel as if you’re voting for a “lesser evil.” Instead, you can feel like you’re voting “for” a candidate you like, rather than vehemently “against” a candidate you don’t.
RCV also incentivizes collaboration instead of polarization; one candidate can agree with another candidate’s good ideas without feeling threatened by them. In fact, a candidate knowing that they benefit from being a voter’s second or third choice also means that the candidate is motivated to appeal to a voter even if that voter already has put their primary support behind another candidate. No voter is “off the table”, and their concerns remain a valuable consideration in a candidate’s platform.
RCV has given me a revitalized idea of what our politics could look like. It has also been a place of common ground amongst family and friends from across the political spectrum. When I peel back the layers of our political discontent, I keep finding issues that ranked-choice voting has the potential to solve.
However, even if you don’t agree with me on the idea of RCV, you can still support the Ranked-Choice Voting Local Options Bill as long as you agree that local jurisdictions should have the freedom to choose what is best for their community. Local government is the most intimately connected to what our cities and towns truly need; shouldn’t we give them the power to choose how they want to run their elections?
Local jurisdictions in Washington should be able to adopt ranked-choice voting if it’s right for them, and that’s all that the Ranked-Choice Voting Local Options Bill would do: give them the choice. So, whether you find yourself persuaded by what RCV has to offer, or whether you simply believe more choice for local communities makes sense, I urge you to support this bill along with me.
Cassandra Bogdan Slemmer is a healthcare provider in Wenatchee, WA and a co-lead of the NCW chapter of FairVoteWA, a nonpartisan, nonprofit group advocating for ranked choice voting in Washington State.