As transportation accounts for nearly a third of CO2 emissions in the U.S., with more than half of that attributed to passenger vehicles, the demand for more sustainable methods for daily transportation has increased.
Whether you want to decrease your carbon footprint or you are hoping to save on vehicle upkeep and fuel costs, bike commuting is a great solution. In addition, it reduces traffic and parking congestion, preserves air quality, and offers a chance to move in the midst of our increasingly stationary lives. There are demonstrable health benefits, with research finding lower stress levels and improved mental health for bike commuters.
Maybe you’ve considered bike commuting, but aren’t sure where to start. I hope to de-mystify the ins and outs of bike commuting here in Wenatchee, based on some of the most common reasons we may be hesitant to do so.
'I don’t have a good bike'
The great thing about bike commuting is that, really, any ol’ bike will do. If you have an older bike that needs some TLC to get it running smoothly, take it to one of the local shops in town. Odds are, you’ll save more money fixing up something you already have instead of making a new purchase, and, of course, using what we already own is the most sustainable choice. If you don’t have a bike, check around for used bikes at local thrift stores or online marketplaces, or talk to folks at your local bike shop to see what options they have.
'Sharing streets with cars makes me nervous'
This is absolutely understandable. However, there are several tools you can use to keep yourself as safe as possible. First and foremost, always wear a helmet. A pair of bike lights (red in back, white in front) helps drivers to see you, as does brightly colored clothing.
Local agencies have been working on a number of projects to make Wenatchee’s streets friendlier to cyclists. Perhaps you’ve noticed new bike lanes or signs indicating that a street is part of a bike route. Many of these changes are a result of partnerships between the city and groups like the Regional Bike Advisory Council, Our Valley Our Future and Chelan-Douglas Transportation Council.
These groups have also collaborated to create a helpful biking map. Check out bikewenatcheevalley.org for more resources.
'I don’t know where to put my bike'
A great perk of riding your bike is that you may end up with the best “parking” spot. Many destinations have options just outside the front door.
However, it can be difficult to identify where to hitch your bike, and this is one of the areas receiving attention by advocacy groups. An interactive map of known bike parking options in Wenatchee can be found at bikewenatcheevalley.org.
Hopefully, these tips help equip you to start bike commuting yourself, even if just for a few trips per week. Start with what you can. Research shows that choosing a bike over a car once a day reduces an average person’s carbon emissions by 67%. When every bit counts, that’s a pretty impressive impact.
Cassie Bogdan Slemmer is a board member of Sustainable Wenatchee, a nonprofit that promotes a culture of environmental stewardship and social sustainability in the Wenatchee Valley.