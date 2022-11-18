THE BEST VALUE FOR THE MOST PEOPLE FOR THE LONGEST TIME. This is Chelan County PUD’s vision, and what the PUD uses as the standard for all its decisions. The Fifth Street redevelopment is no exception. In fact, measuring up to this standard is arguably more important than ever given that reimagining more than seven acres of land in the heart of downtown Wenatchee is such a rare and special opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.

Throughout this decision-making process, the PUD Board has been fully committed to ensuring that the outcome is one that will enhance the quality of life of our community today and for years to come. This is not a simple process. It takes conscientious and methodical analysis of many factors. The PUD is still weighing these factors, and this takes time, which is why the Board has not yet made a decision on the review committee’s recommendation to move forward with GTS Development as reported by the Wenatchee World (Developer endorsed in Wenatchee Fifth Street Redevelopment project; only one left of finalists, November 4).



