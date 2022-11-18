THE BEST VALUE FOR THE MOST PEOPLE FOR THE LONGEST TIME. This is Chelan County PUD’s vision, and what the PUD uses as the standard for all its decisions. The Fifth Street redevelopment is no exception. In fact, measuring up to this standard is arguably more important than ever given that reimagining more than seven acres of land in the heart of downtown Wenatchee is such a rare and special opportunity to leave a lasting legacy.
Throughout this decision-making process, the PUD Board has been fully committed to ensuring that the outcome is one that will enhance the quality of life of our community today and for years to come. This is not a simple process. It takes conscientious and methodical analysis of many factors. The PUD is still weighing these factors, and this takes time, which is why the Board has not yet made a decision on the review committee’s recommendation to move forward with GTS Development as reported by the Wenatchee World (Developer endorsed in Wenatchee Fifth Street Redevelopment project; only one left of finalists, November 4).
Among the factors that the PUD must consider is whether the selected redevelopment team and the vision for the site embodies the PUD’s values, including safety, stewardship and trustworthiness. The team should have a demonstrated history of broad community support and a history of collaboration with neighbors, nonprofit organizations and governmental agencies.
Another factor is ensuring that the community receives the best value for the money and certainty surrounding the outcome. If the current RFP process does not result in an immediate outcome that satisfies this requirement, the Board will continue to consider redevelopment alternatives intended to produce the best long-term outcome for the community. Alternatives that might be considered include exploring a direct sale of the property to another public agency, evaluating how to make the site more conducive for redevelopment through building demolition and other public improvements, assessing a phased approach potentially involving anchor tenants, consideration of marketing strategies, and/or actively soliciting interest from additional developers.
Finally, like so many others, the PUD is trying to navigate a volatile market. Economic and project conditions have changed significantly since the Request for Proposals was issued in early March. This is highlighted by neither finalist “holding” their proposal pricing and one of the finalists withdrawing from the process altogether.
As it relates to the current process, there has been discussion at public meetings and other forums regarding the proposers, their respective visions, and recent recommendation of the review committee. This discussion and the related comments by individual Board members are grounded in these important factors.
The Board appreciates the dedication that the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, City of Wenatchee, Wenatchee Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Wenatchee Downtown Association have brought to this effort and recognizes the significant investment of time and energy associated with their level of commitment and dedication. The PUD also appreciates the patience and support that the community has demonstrated throughout this important effort. The Board firmly believes that all parties ultimately want the same thing – a development that contributes positively to the community and creates a compelling place to live, work and play. The PUD is excited about the strong interest from the YMCA to occupy portions of the site and for the Music Theatre of Wenatchee’s desire to grow in their current location.
The redevelopment of the Fifth Street campus is a responsibility that the Board takes seriously. Regardless of whether the Board adopts the review committee’s recommendation to proceed with the lone, remaining proposer or not, the community can be assured that the Board will be transparent, will remain fully engaged, and will devote the necessary resources to ensure that with the help of the community, we get the decision right.
Chelan PUD Board of Commissioners and General Manager Kirk Hudson.
