Lake Chelan School District is taking a bold and innovative approach that other school districts should consider emulating. With meaningful community, staff and student input, the district recently developed a strategic plan that includes ongoing measurements of not only academic performance but also student well-being, to reflect the reality that learning is dependent on students feeling safe and supported.

The district prominently published the scorecard on its website as a way to be transparent and accountable. The student well-being numbers were generated through a partnership between the district and the Center for Educational Effectiveness.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?