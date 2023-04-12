Lawmakers in Olympia are considering a bill that could increase real estate taxes by more than $3.6 million in Chelan and Douglas Counties – all to fund more government programs to provide affordable housing.

House Bill 1628 would increase the real estate excise tax (REET) that’s paid on every real estate transaction in two separate ways. First, it would allow city and county governments to increase the rate of their REET by 50 percent. Next, it would impose a higher state REET on any transactions over $5 million, making our state tax rate the highest in the nation by far.



