Lawmakers in Olympia are considering a bill that could increase real estate taxes by more than $3.6 million in Chelan and Douglas Counties – all to fund more government programs to provide affordable housing.
House Bill 1628 would increase the real estate excise tax (REET) that’s paid on every real estate transaction in two separate ways. First, it would allow city and county governments to increase the rate of their REET by 50 percent. Next, it would impose a higher state REET on any transactions over $5 million, making our state tax rate the highest in the nation by far.
Higher real estate taxes make housing more expensive. HB 1628 is essentially a proposal to promote more affordable housing by making housing more expensive. It that makes your head spin, you’re not alone.
Proponents argue that someone selling a $5 million house can afford to pay more in taxes. But they ignore the fact that allowing an increase in the local REET would impact all real estate sales, even on the cheapest properties on the market. They also ignore the fact that, when it comes to the state portion, wealthy individuals’ sales of expensive single-family homes represent a tiny fraction of real estate sales over $5 million. Those sales are much more likely to be commercial and industrial facilities, or multi-family apartment buildings.
Having the highest real estate excise tax in the nation would never be a good idea. But, given today’s market conditions, it’s especially bad.
Interest rates and inflation are both high, dramatically increasing the costs for employers of all sizes and in all business sectors. The economy appears to be slowing down, with major employers announcing huge layoffs. Commercial property owners are facing higher vacancy rates as companies are either hiring fewer people or allowing more of their existing workers to do their jobs remotely.
But the worst impacts arguably will be felt on multi-family residential projects. Apartments buildings typically offer some of the most affordable housing options in a community. But Washington’s tiered REET structure calculates the tax bill not on the value of each individual unit, but instead on the total value of the entire property, which triggers much higher rates. As a result, units in large apartment buildings are charged much more than comparably valued single-family residences; if HB 1628 passes, that difference could approach three times the tax per unit.
These higher costs are typically passed on to tenants in the form of higher rents. So much for housing affordability.
Anyone living in the valley knows all too well that housing prices are going up sharply. Higher prices, coupled with higher interest rates, make it harder for people to afford homes. Adding higher taxes on top of higher prices and higher rates will only make the problem worse.
Another irony is that the state is already spending hundreds of millions on affordable housing programs. Lawmakers have already committed historic levels of funding to the Housing Trust Fund and all indications are that they intend to pump even more money into that fund in the upcoming capital budget – not to mention other state programs. Also, there are many local housing initiatives underway around the state.
Before imposing higher taxes to spend more, let’s ensure that the money that’s already been committed is being used wisely.
There are also plenty of ways to make housing more affordable without increasing taxes, such as streamlining land use regulations, zoning, permits, and approvals. These steps would help builders lower costs and increase the supply of housing, and would have the added benefit of creating thousands of family-wage construction jobs across the state.
The bottom line is that you can’t make something more affordable by increasing its cost. The Legislature should reject HB 1628 and its unnecessary and unwise increase in the real estate excise tax.
Cheryl Nelson is operations and design manager for Apex Building Services, LLC in Chelan.
