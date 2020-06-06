Graduating class of 2020, parents, WHS staff, and NCW Live camera man, we’re finally here. Well, not here.. you’re there I’m here.. well you get the point.
As a class, we have spent 4 years following and participating in all the latest trends and social media.
We stepped onto campus, entering a seemingly golden world.
We had Pokémon Go, Ken Damas, movies like "Deadpool," "Rogue One," "Captain America," "YouTube Rewind" was actually good, we had Kanye’s "Life of Pablo," we had "Coloring Book" by Chance.
Everything was just so… perfect.
Then… vine died. Some of us were distraught while others celebrated. But no matter what side you were on, we had no idea what was to come…
Dabbing, fidget spinners, bottle flipping, Lil Pump, and 6ix9ine swooped us off our feet… and then TIK TOK!
What happened?
And girls are taking pictures with milk in their bathtub now? If you don’t know what I’m talking about just… be thankful…
Now many of us would be lying if we said we never thought dabbing was cool, or we said we weren’t catching Pokémon after school with fidget spinners in our backpack.
Even more of us would be lying if we said we don’t absolutely love Tik Tok.
And, my friends, all of us would be lying if we ever told our parents… we did ANY of the google classroom assignments.
Christian Cutter is the son of David and Cirila Cutter.