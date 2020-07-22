Hardly anyone enjoys group projects, whether it is in school, at work, or handling a worldwide pandemic. COVID-19 is a group project that requires the participation of every person. As positive cases rise in Central Washington, it is crucial that we unify our individual efforts to work together as a community in order to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
Please wear a mask, socially distance, and be mindful of your travel and your contact with others. I don’t need to address the health and safety aspects.
Mortality and long-term effects have been discussed enough over the past few months that you are aware of the health and safety concerns. You either believe them or you don’t. I am not looking to change your mind about COVID-19, but I am asking you to do your part for the overall well-being of our community.
Increases of positive COVID-19 cases will keep us from advancing into the next phases. Businesses in our community are heavily impacted, especially those who could not open in Phase 1.5.
The longer that a business remains closed, the more likely it is to close permanently. Please think of your favorite local businesses and how awful it would be to lose them, if we haven’t already. Think of the effect that a closure will have on the lives of the owners, staff and the businesses they partner with. These are your neighbors, your family and your friends. They need everyone to follow the guidelines necessary for our counties to be able to safely move into the next phases.
For many of the businesses that could reopen in Phase 1.5, it has not been easy. Imagine limiting operations to only 25% of regular capacity and what that looks like for various industries.
For some, it isn’t sustainable to operate at a quarter of normal capacity. In addition to the reduction of revenue from limited capacity, there is a very high cost of safety.
Personal protective equipment (PPE) is necessary to keep staff and customers safe, and it is increasingly more expensive and more difficult to acquire.
As COVID cases rise across the country, PPE will continue to increase in price, while availability will continue to decrease. Businesses may even have to close again if they are unable to stock the supplies necessary to protect their staff and customers.
A fear of many business owners, including myself, is a staff member testing positive for COVID-19 — and that fear goes beyond the obvious concern about health and safety.
Even if that staff member is asymptomatic, they must immediately self-quarantine for at least two weeks. Other staff members will likely have to quarantine as well, and the business will probably have to close temporarily. Some local businesses have already temporarily closed due to COVID-positive employees, and that will become more common as positive cases increase in our community.
The likelihood of another major closure becomes more likely every day, as we are seeing in states that have higher cases than we currently do.
Businesses that were able to survive the first closure may not survive a second closure. People in our community have been laid off or have had hours reduced, and they are struggling to pay their bills and support their families. Another closure will be absolutely devastating.
If you have resisted COVID-19 recommendations, please reconsider your views on masks, social distancing, travel and personal associations. The indirect effects of individual actions and choices affect our entire community. Minimizing the number of COVID-19 cases in Central Washington is the key to life returning to “normal”, and it requires an effort from everyone to make that happen.
“We are all in this together” is the unofficial pandemic slogan because it is true. We are all in this together, and we need to work collectively to get out of this together.
Christina Shull is the owner and founder of Integrity Piercing in Wenatchee.