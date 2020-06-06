Eastmont taught me perseverance. Our high school experience has been like driving on a windy road. It took us a while to become comfortable with high school, but teachers, family, and friends helped us.
As we drove along, we came to several Y’s in the road: to get a job or to play a sport like swim and dive, to join a club like M.E.Ch.A. and serve the community or to practice music. We also have hit potholes in the road whether it was struggling with a class or COVID-19. Luckily, we have gone the extra mile and worked hard to accomplish our goals. We never gave up. Sometimes in our high school journey, we even hit a straight stretch like understanding a new math concept or raising enough money for our Make a Wish recipient, Rylan. Our football team made state two years in a row, and the choir and band practiced so that they hit exactly the right notes, even if we did hear them in the halls every day! We have moved past the bumps in the road because we wanted to know what was beyond the next bend. Thanks to teachers, family, and friends, we have learned to never give up. Now, we are at our beautiful destination, graduation, and are ready to embark on our next adventure.
Claire McCray is the daughter of Jason and Susan McCray and plans to attend the University of Washington as an engineering undeclared student.