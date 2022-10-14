A new unauthorized biography has many people talking again about the suicide of Anthony Bourdain in June 2018. As is often the case with people who die by suicide, much of the chatter includes questions such as: How did they do it? Who was the last person they talked to? What was different about that day? What was the precipitating event? We want to understand, and sometimes, we look for someone to blame.

Even Albert Camus, in his essay “The Myth of Sisyphus,” falls prey to this way of thinking, writing: “What sets off the crisis is almost always unverifiable. Newspapers often speak of ‘personal sorrows’ or of ‘incurable illness.’ These explanations are plausible. But one would have to know whether a friend of the desperate man had not that very day addressed him indifferently. He is the guilty one.”

OPED-SUICIDE-COMMENTARY-GET

Anthony Bourdain in 2017


Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?