Hey Cascade Class of 2020. If you’re hearing this, that means we have met one last time for our social-distancing graduation. I know this isn’t what we all had in mind for one of the most important days of our lives so far, but I for one am grateful to be here.
First of all, I want to formally congratulate us all for making it. It wasn’t easy, or always fun, but we have grown so much as a Cascade Community, and I am proud of the people that we have become. No matter where we go in life, the experiences of these last four years have set us up to tackle our future.
When we look back at 2020 later in life, I know that the rest of the world will think of the pandemic that has halted life as we know it. I will too. But I want us all to remember something else. On June 6, 2020 we graduated from Cascade High School. Many of us have grown up side-by-side with our classmates for over a decade and have known the same amazing people for our whole lives. This day celebrates all that we have accomplished together as a class, something that not even a deadly pandemic can overshadow.
I would like to remember some of the wonderful and life-changing memories that I have made in the halls of Cascade High School.
I will remember the first performance of "Into the Woods" my sophomore year, and the elation of pulling one of the most musically challenging experiences of my life. Everyone who made that show happen should be proud of that ambitious and incredible performance, even if we all lost a week of sleep because of it.
I will remember the meetings and events with Cascade Sustainability Club, feeling the energy of passion for our nature around me and realizing that we are the future.
I will remember the countless football and basketball games where the Kodiak pep band would blast the Chicken Dance and do the cheers with our cheerleading squad. I would like to use this time to formally apologize for all the times that I messed up your cheers, you guys are awesome.
I will remember the small things too. Laughing in calculus over the shared pain of Simpson’s rule. Competing to raise the most money for Toys for Tots. Making a pact with the JV cross country girls that we would finish our race in glory or break our legs in the first ten seconds so that we wouldn’t have to run at all. High school isn’t a single moment, it is the story of our experiences, and I hope that we all remember that as we prepare to take what we have learned in these halls and run with it.
Cascade changed my life when I went on a trip with Massey’s physics class my sophomore year to the Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory. When we were touring the campus, we talked to some scientists who were updating the Wikipedia page on Gravitational Waves. I remember thinking: someday I want to know so much about something that I can make a Wikipedia article about it.
Now I am planning to attend Hamilton College in the fall to study physics. Without the opportunities presented to me at Cascade, I would probably be on a very different path. I think that if we look closely enough, we can all find the defining moments of our experience.
Finally, I want to thank my friends, family, and teachers for the support over these last twelve years. To Cascade Sustainability Club, thank you for giving hope to our valley. As Dr. Suess said, “Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.” Mrs. Ravits and our club members, you are some of the most passionate humans that I have ever met. To Connor, thank you for making me laugh, even when it was definitely at my own expense. To Mits, thank you for teaching me music for seven years, constantly roasting me, and taping me into a cardboard box last year. It’s memories like those that last. To my boss Louie, thank you for hiring me during a pandemic and teaching me the ways of science. PSA: if you want to be awesome, become an entomologist. To Mum and Dad, thank you for the lifetime of support that has enabled me to pursue whatever dream I set my mind to.
Alright class of 2020, I’m signing off. I sincerely hope that every one of you enjoys the success of your future as you move on from this chapter of your life. But remember, once a Kodiak, always a Kodiak. Thank you.
Clare Nelle is the daughter of R.D. and Pamela Nelle and plans to attend Hamilton College.