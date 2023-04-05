T he Chelan-Douglas Community Action Council is poised to consolidate its operations and dramatically expand its food distribution capacity to better serve individuals and families in North Central Washington who are struggling to make ends meet.

The organization has signed an agreement that is scheduled to close in early May to purchase 1.75 acres of land and buildings for $4.3 million that is currently the home of C&O Nursery at 1700 North Wenatchee Avenue.



