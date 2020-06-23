Members of the Wenatchee Immigrant & Latinx Solidarity Group read with dismay a news story titled, “Agricultural industry shows streak of positive COVID-19 cases,” published on June 15 in The Wenatchee World.
While it is important to call attention to the fact that local agricultural workers have been disproportionately infected by COVID-19, we find it disingenuous and misleading for agricultural industry leaders to claim their workers have contracted the virus outside of work at social events and due to cultural differences.
We would like to see the evidence for this claim presented by the Chelan-Douglas Health District. One of the necessary functions of the Health District during a pandemic is detailed contact tracing. This includes a brief investigation into the methods of transmission between individuals. To our knowledge, this has not been done for many of the cases in Chelan and Douglas counties. The methods of transmission could have been (but are not limited to): a quinceañera with one or two infected persons, an incident with 400 workers packed into a cafeteria after several production lines were shut down, infected people shopping in stores with a low rate of public mask wearing, church attendance with a congregation that does not wear masks, or attendees at local BLM marches. Until we have detailed investigations into how the virus is transmitted in our area, we are blind to the public health tools that we should use to curtail its transmission.
Along with mask wearing and physical distancing, contact tracing is a simple and effective tool to slow the spread of the virus when a vaccine is not available. When a person tests positive for COVID-19, determining the period that that person remains contagious and identifying who they are in contact with during that period matters greatly to prevent more people from getting infected.
Furthermore, it is reckless to point to cultural differences as the driving force behind the higher percentage of positive cases in the Latinx community. This kind of cultural deficit language has long been used to scapegoat the Latinx community and to silence people of color through shaming. It also exempts businesses from reviewing and improving their practices and the Health District from holding businesses accountable.
Agriculture industry leaders should focus on providing safe working conditions. Workers are sounding the alarm over working conditions at local fruit packing warehouses, saying it is impossible for them to maintain 6 feet distance between each other in some instances, that companies have been slow to hand out enough masks, and that companies have been lax about cleaning lines when it became clear employees had tested positive. A possible solution would be to have starting, ending and lunch times be staggered to keep as many barriers as possible between groups of individuals.
Workers are also greatly troubled because there is a common perception that they can’t report safety or health concerns to their employers without facing serious repercussions, including losing their jobs. They may also be disengaged because any input that they do provide is not taken into consideration. This miscommunication results in high levels of stress for workers whose job is essential to put food on our tables.
Our community can come together and support our neighbors in the agricultural industry. For example, local groups like Wenatchee for Immigrant Justice and Sunnyslope Church have raised funds to help workers offset any potential loss of income from staying home while recovering from COVID-19. This may help eliminate possible reasons for workers to withhold health information from their employers.
Pointing fingers will not get us out of this crisis. Ignoring discriminatory language and practices won't help either. Instead, meaningful conversations that respond to the needs of groups most at risk will help us as a community to move forward.
We must tackle this problem by listening to ALL the voices in our community. There is currently not enough Latinx representation on many advisory committees and working groups that have been drafting short- and long-term plans for reopening. There was a very last-minute ask to provide meaningful input on the most recent reopening application for some comments on the Phase 1.5 application addendum. It appears that was an afterthought and does not show clear determination to actually care about input from the Latinx community going forward.
We can do better.
The question is: Are we willing to take care of each other?
Immigrant & Latinx Solidarity Group: Karina Vega-Villa, Xaxira Velasco Ponce de León, Brian and Krista Herling, Teresa Bendito and Teresa Smith.