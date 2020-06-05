Cartoonists this weekend are sending out a big thanks to frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cashmere cartoonist Dan McConnell joins the fun with the offering above. His cartoon — and some in the Sunday comics pages — include six hidden symbols, which McConnell lists on the left side of his coloring book style panel.
Look for a mask for medical workers, a steering wheel for transport delivery workers, a shopping car for grocery workers, a fork for restaurant workers and a microscope for medical researchers.
McConnell uses an apple to thank both teachers and, because this is the Apple Capital of the World, agriculture workers.
— Russ Hemphill, Managing Editor