“¡Despierta, ya llegamos!” (“Wake up, we are here!”)
These are the Spanish words I hear from my parents early in the morning as we arrive to work. After arriving at a cherry fruit orchard, my family and I are required to put on a fruit-picking bucket around our backs and carry a heavy ladder to complete our work. As the temperature rises throughout the day, many workers and myself begin to feel light-headed and fatigued from restless picking motions and dehydration. Suddenly, a farmworker slips and falls from a ladder due to heat exhaustion. Refusing to rest in the shade beneath a fruit tree, the migrant worker continues to pick cherries.
Stories like these are too common among migrant farmworkers in Central and Eastern Washington. Many migrant farmworkers experience challenging workplace conditions that often negatively impact their health. Underrepresented health problems in the fields are Heat-Related Illness (HRI) and traumatic injuries caused by heat exposure.
Working in the fields throughout the year, especially during the summer harvest months, is no easy task. During the summer harvest months between June and October, there’s an increase of injuries more than any other months in the year. Although studies have shown a relation between heat exposure and injuries, many farmworkers don’t receive mandatory HRI safety training before their first day at work.
In 2008, the Washington State Department of Labor and industries agriculture heat rule (WAC 296-307-097) was created to protect employees from outdoor heat exposure. A study comparing the workplace conditions showed that only 34% of workers received HRI training. Receiving HRI training may seem insignificant; however, workers may learn the health impact of heat exposure and increase their motivation to take care of their health.
“Piece-rate pay” and lack of access to restrooms in the workplace are additional overlooked risk factors.
Piece-rate pay is a common field payment that allows workers to earn income based on the quantity of fruits and vegetables they hand-picked. It causes fast physical movements, heavy breathing, and dehydration. While this method is a quick form to earn income, many farmworkers leave the fields with symptoms of heat-related illnesses, malnutrition, and body pain. However, if piece-rate farmworkers followed the general rule of working with precaution and at a manageable speed, they would not be able to earn enough income to cover food and other expenses. Furthermore, many farmworkers in piece-rate pay fields struggle to follow current state COVID-19 guidelines. These individuals work at a close distance, can't keep masks on due to health conditions and warm weather, and often do not have access to clean washing water and soap. Although piece-rate pay is necessary due to the amount of fruit and unforeseen weather conditions, piece-rate pay should be replaced with hourly pay to prevent HRI, traumatic injuries, and the spread of COVID-19.
In addition, many outdoor agricultural fields don’t have immediate access to restrooms. A study from the University of Washington (UW) showed that a longer distance to the toilet is associated with HRI. Depending on several workplace factors, some orchards have portable restrooms and others have non-portable restrooms. Although portable restrooms are convenient, they are not always accessible. Therefore, all employers should strive to place restrooms near the working space.
As the harvest months approach, it’s crucial to learn about the workplace conditions of migrant farmworkers who will risk their health to hand-pick your fruits and vegetables. Informing these health threats and workplace conditions to employers, community leaders, and agricultural policy makers may lead to necessary changes in current agricultural policies. New agricultural workplace policies may include increasing HRI training, hourly pay payments, and access to restrooms near the working space. The health and well-being of farmworkers should not be foreseen as unessential, but rather as first-class citizens.
Daniel Rodriguez-Pantaleon is a student at the University of Washington. He may be reached at rodrida@uw.edu