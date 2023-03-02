In Colorado, farmers must enroll in a four-state program by March 1, if they want to get paid for fallowing their fields — perhaps the best option to plump up the Colorado River’s giant reservoirs, Mead and Powell.

Not everyone is a fan, including Andy Mueller, director of the Colorado River District. He doesn’t like programs that pay farmers to stop farming. Mueller also didn’t ask for the Inflation Reduction Act’s $125 million to pay the farmers he represents. Mueller’s organization exists to keep Western Colorado’s rural water away from growing cities across the Rockies.



