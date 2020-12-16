As the pastor of a local church, I have helped our congregation respond to public health guidelines and mandates throughout the coronavirus pandemic. I have also considered how I should respond to these guidelines and mandates.
The biblical passage which has most informed my response is the 13th chapter of Romans. Many Christians are familiar with the first verse of that chapter: “Let every person be subject to the governing authorities.” This is certainly an appropriate time for us to obey governing authorities.
However, more important for my response have been verses 8-10. In these verses, the Apostle Paul talks not about human mandates, but God’s mandates. God’s mandates, said Paul, "are summed up in this word, 'Love your neighbor as yourself.' Love does no wrong to a neighbor. Therefore, love is the fulfilling of the law." (Romans 13:9b-10)
That is why I choose to follow public health guidelines. I do so in order to love my neighbor as myself. That love, at a minimum, “does no wrong to a neighbor.” “Doing no wrong to a neighbor” in this pandemic means doing everything I can to avoid transmitting a deadly virus. I love my neighbor by wearing a mask, keeping my social distance, and avoiding large gatherings.
But what about my rights and freedoms? Paul certainly believed in rights and freedoms. He, unlike most Jews, was a Roman citizen, and he did not hesitate to assert his citizen rights. He also asserted his rights and freedoms as an apostle and follower of Christ.
But sometimes Paul chose not to exercise those rights and freedoms. He chose not to exercise his right to be paid for his work (1 Corinthians 9). He chose not to enjoy his freedom to eat certain foods (Romans 14). He often refrained from exercising his rights and freedoms for the sake of the Gospel and the good of his brothers and sisters in Christ. For Paul, rights and freedoms were always modified by love.
For Paul, and for any follower of Jesus Christ, the final word on everything is love.
David Morrow is pastor of the Wenatchee Brethren Baptist Church