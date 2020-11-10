The COVID pandemic has drastically affected all our lives over the last eight months, and while currently the disease is at a lower level locally than it has been, it is not yet over and what we as individual members of our communities do regarding social distancing, masking, staying home if ill, and hopefully soon getting vaccinated will determine how soon we come out of this.
But COVID is not the only respiratory viral infection we need to be concerned about. It is important now to remember that we are about to head into influenza (flu) season, which typically runs from November to April every year. As we spend more time indoors during the dark and cold winter season, both COVID-19 and flu have the potential to make us sick and it will be essentially impossible to differentiate between these two illnesses by symptoms alone.
We can get prepared for the flu though, and now is the time to get your seasonal flu vaccine. We can also begin preparing for a COVID-19 vaccine by learning about its benefits and risks, so we are prepared to get vaccinated once a safe and proven vaccine is available.
Unlike other viruses where vaccines confer long-term immunity (eg. measles), the flu virus genetically changes a little bit every year. As a result, there will always be flu outbreaks every winter, and a new vaccine must be given every year to provide protection.
During last year’s flu season across the U.S. (with about 40% of the population getting vaccinated and hence with some level of immunity), about 38 million people became ill with influenza; 404,000 were sick enough to be hospitalized, and 22,000 people died from the flu.
It will be important to distinguish between influenza and COVID-19. People with symptoms will be tested for both illnesses.
Unlike influenza, where people infected and contagious are for the most part symptomatic, up to 45% of infections by COVID-19 are asymptomatic and very likely contagious. For COVID-19 the mortality rate is about 10 times greater than influenza overall. Those who recover from COVID-19 often have weeks to months of debilitating symptoms and some may have irreversible lung fibrosis. Older age groups or those with certain chronic diseases are at significantly increased risk of death due to COVID-19, but “healthy/young” people are still at risk for significant illness that lasts for several weeks.
It has been humbling to provide medical care for hundreds of severely and critically ill patients admitted to hospital with COVID-19 here in Wenatchee; equally striking is just how long it takes many of our patients to fully recover even after being well enough to go home.
In addition to getting your seasonal flu vaccine now, if we want to significantly reduce the presence of COVID-19 in our region, it will be necessary for all of us to be vaccinated against COVID-19.
It is very important that we are comfortable that these vaccines are safe and effective before they can be recommended for use. There are several vaccine candidates in clinical trials that do have early safety data, and we are following closely for evolving efficacy data over the next few months. The independent safety and monitoring boards that monitor these vaccine trials continue to provide regular updates, and we are hopeful that vaccines will be available in early 2021.
There is concern that some Americans may decline to receive a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine. If this occurs, we will be unable to get this pandemic under control, continuing to cause the economic, emotional, and physical disruption we have all been living with since February and will continue to lead to otherwise preventable deaths and morbidity. An individual who gets immunized reduces their risk of infection, but also helps reduce the spread through the rest of the community. COVID-19 will continue to risk overwhelming hospitals, which potentially limits necessary health care for other health conditions.
Prevention remains the best treatment for COVID-19, and until a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine is available, it is critical to continue to wear your masks, socially distance when possible, wash your hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, get the flu vaccine now, and get tested for COVID-19 and/or influenza should you develop symptoms consistent with either or have a household, occupational, or high-risk community exposure.
This is the worst respiratory viral pandemic we’ve seen in 102 years. We as a region have come a long way in our understanding of COVID-19 since February, and we can get through this with the minimum of further disruption, if we all contribute our part.
Dr. Mark Johnson in an infectious diseases physician at Confluence Health. See a short video at wwrld.us/youtubevaccine of Johnson discussing the importance to your health of getting a flu vaccination while work continues on a COVID-19 vaccine.