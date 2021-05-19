Optometric physicians care for more than our patients’ vision. The eyes are a window into a person’s overall health, and we often encounter and diagnose many other health issues, ranging from diabetes to cancer.
This commitment to protecting your overall health is why I want to encourage my patients and every local resident to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible. It’s a relatively simple, convenient and yet vitally important step you can take to protect yourself, your loved ones, and our entire community against this horrible disease.
As soon as I was eligible, I received the vaccine. I did it for the same reasons my eye clinic complied with more stringent safety guidelines since reopening in the early months of the pandemic.
As a health care professional, my decisions are grounded in what’s best for my patients and the public, and there’s a strong scientific case for the vaccines now available. While developed rapidly to respond to this strain of coronavirus, the vaccines were built on two decades of research since the SARS outbreak of the early 2000s. Testing programs involved tens of thousands of patient volunteers.
Yes, there have been some highly publicized issues with some of the vaccines, but severe reactions remain rare. Most people who have any reaction at all may experience some muscle soreness, mild headache, or low-grade fever.
When I compared the risks of such mild reactions to the reward of protection against the much more dangerous risks posed by the virus itself, vaccination was a reasonable decision for me.
As we all know, the past year has been hard on all of us. Many of us have had friends or family members who have gotten sick from COVID-19. Some may have lost someone close. Our daily routines have been upended. We’ve been cut off from friends and family. We’ve missed out on graduations, weddings, funerals, and other life events.
If taking a few minutes to receive a vaccine allows us to return to the joys of everyday life in North Central Washington, I’m all for it. If getting more members of our community fully vaccinated means that kids can return to school full-time, their extracurricular activities resumed, and we all can once again enjoy community-wide events and celebrations, count me in.
I truly respect that others may feel differently. I believe the decision for vaccination must be an unmandated individual decision. If you are confused or undecided about the vaccines, please talk to a health care provider — yes, even your optometric physician. We’re all here to help.
My work revolves around helping you see clearly. I hope one of the things you see most clearly is that getting vaccinated is a very reasonable decision.
Dr. Nathan Scott practices in Chelan.