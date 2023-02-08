Seven pioneering Eastmont High School students with intellectual challenges are spending their final school year as interns at Stemilt Growers as part of Project SEARCH, a national program that creates an opportunity for a unique educational and work environment.

They are full-fledged Stemilters who are learning important jobs in the company, with the assistance and guidance of Instructor Terry Brown and Skills Trainers Jane Turner and Isis Sanchez-Rodriguez, who are helping the interns learn processes and skills that help them succeed.



