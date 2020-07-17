The view out my window indicates summer and no smoke, which is very good. Yet the chart below for Douglas County copied this morning from the Washington Department of Health holds little promise for a return to anything close to normal in our schools on Aug. 26.
To date, our principals and supervisors have been reviewing available information and conducting surveys of parents and staff. This process will expand as we add more employees and parent participants. The task for this group is to determine what the Eastmont Education Menu will offer for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Our timeline for doing this is getting shorter, yet both conditions and requirements are changing weekly, and sometimes daily as we move closer to several deadlines. Whichever model(s) get decided for our menu, I have to feel comfortable as the superintendent signing the plan and endorsing it as meeting all requirements and ensuring best possible practices are in place for students and employees.
The plan must then undergo a review and approval by our local health department before I can recommend it for final approval to our Board of Directors. Once this is complete, the plan will be sent to both the State Board of Education and OSPI two weeks prior to our first day of school for additional compliance review. Given my experience as a student, this means we have a deadline of Aug. 11 to attach our Board of Directors and Health Department-approved plan and push send.
Executive Directors Spencer Taylor and Matt Charlon will be leading teams of educators and then parents over the next two weeks as they work to determine and work out specifics on what will be on the Eastmont Menu. As we all think about how this might work, imagine taking apart an airplane and using the parts to build a helicopter — in that the parts and pieces will be much the same, but the overall function is quite different.
If the menu for Eastmont Schools is much the same as our traditional model, other than we now practice social distancing, use PPE, and increase cleaning, I doubt we will stay open more than a week before we are shut down. The models I see that consistently are working do all the above, and break the school into the smallest possible cohorts of employees to serve a similar small cohort of students.
During a recent meeting, I asked one of our principal interns to share the secondary educator team composition for Waterville. He described a small group of teachers providing all needed instruction to a small group of high school students. If we as Eastmont want to get an A in this process, we will need to create something similar, and then slowly, baby step, our way back to what will become a new normal.
This will be very hard for those of us used to the many electives, specialists, and choices usually found in Eastmont. Yet the strength of the many cohort model is that instead of having to shut down an entire school, or even our District, because of a student, family, or employee COVID case, we can send home the potentially infected cohort. The rest of the District cohorts can continue. If we were to have a model that had 50-60 student and educator cohorts, the impact of having a few of those groups of educators and students needing to go home for 14 days would be much less than shutting down entire schools or multiple schools.
As always, I am sending this out to all employees knowing that great ideas often come from those not in the formal meetings. For today, organizing our educators and students into as small as possible cohorts is my best thinking after listening and reading more than I ever wanted to about how to provide education in a highly infectious pandemic.
If you have ideas, please forward them to your supervisor and include me as a cc. I also want to thank all of you who are participating in the development of our Eastmont menu. Like many of you, I would rather be doing that traditional summer stuff for educators such as resting, recuperating, recreating, or getting additional training than trying to figure out how to get schools started in a continuing local, state, and national disaster.
Garn Christensen is superintendent of the Eastmont School District. This letter was posted to the district’s Facebook page Thursday afternoon.