Reliability (trust) is the last of the 3-R’s. It falls in this order because the previous two R’s, (Respect and Responsibility), are vital in order to achieve the third. If someone is respectful and responsible trust is a by product.
However, reliability is like climbing a ladder. Seldom does anyone fall off a ladder just one step. They fall to the ground. So it is with reliability, one broken promise or commitment can break years of building trust. It is a very long and arduous journey to build back reliability.
One other notable aspect of reliability is that it does not require like mindedness of views. In fact, in trusting relationships differences are a strength.
The old saying, “the shoe on the other foot,” comes from a sincere desire to listen to the other sides' perspective. Today it seems that much of our discourse is from a self-interest or personal gain point of view. Many things in our culture would improve across the spectrum, (from leaders to citizens), if we would all would commit to a “we” mentality instead of a “me” mentality.
Therefore, the following three statements on reliability from a book titled, "Team Studies on Character" by Rod Handley and Gordon Thiessen are so important in regard to building a reliable relationship with each other. Most of all, I must first look at myself and change what is necessary for me to be a better model.
I need to choose:
1. Integrity over image; committing to be the right person and do the right thing. Be humble, honest, and a solution seeker.
2. Truth over convenience; committing to the truth instead of half truths and lies. Too many times we use parts of the truth (my truth) to the benefit of our comfort.
3. Compassion for others over personal gain; committing to serve others rather than serving ourselves.
Finally, I believe it is good to be able to take words and thoughts and put them into practice. Coaching is not about what a coach knows, it is about what a coach can get their players to do.
Thus, it is my deep desire that the 3-R’s will begin to be practiced more and more in our lives. We can control our Respect, Responsibility, and Reliability. Like a drop of water onto a pond it will create a ripple that will spread for the benefit of us all. Let’s commit to the 3-R’s Wenatchee Valley friends!
Ed Weidenbach is a resident of Wenatchee and was a college men’s basketball coach for 22 years.