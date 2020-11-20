Dear Fellow Wenatchee Valley Friends,
Our country is in such chaos and uncertainty. So much division, distrust, and disrespect. Thus, it is with deep humility, love, mercy, and grace that I write this. I am no better or worse than anyone.
I am not perfect and fall short. When I do fall short, the way forward is to sincerely apologize. I am not writing this in judgment of anyone. We should not judge each other but that does not mean we do not make judgments. I believe we are all created equal and different at the same time. It seems our culture uses this when they feel it serves their purpose. To me, mainly to divide us.
In all harmonious cultures and societies there exists what I call the 3-R’s (Responsibility, Reliability, and Respect). They are based in love. To many in today’s world love means you have to accept everything anyone says and does. When in fact, love is the opposite. If we just accept everything people say and do, we do not really care about them. Allowing people to live without the first “R” — responsibility — causes a disservice for them and society.
Having been from a family of five kids with a single parent and very little money, I firmly believe the greatest form of poverty is a lack of character. In my thinking this is the major problem in our culture, especially with our leaders. One of our former presidents, JFK, said; “Ask not what your country can do for you, but rather what you can do for your country.” This is something I wish I and everyone would live by.
The 3-R’s can never be taken away from us no matter what happens to us. I suffered a stroke 16 years ago and lost my career. What now? The only thing in my control was: How am I going to respond? We cannot always control what happens to us ,but we can control how we respond.
I chose to live as though I could still contribute to my family, friends, and community. I have had times of struggle and frustration, but also times of great satisfaction. One of many great blessings was moving to this community.
Having family here (daughter, her husband, son, his wife, and two granddaughters). Plus so many new friends. Wow, how blessed I am!
The second thing we can control is the second “R” — being reliable (trustworthy). Reliability goes along ways toward the goal of having a healthy and successful culture. As well as honesty and integrity (doing the right thing). The more we are reliable the more trust is built. Since we are going to fall short at times we all need to be able accept responsibility when we do. Ideally ask for forgiveness, then change and commit to not repeating it.
The third and final “R” is respect. In my view this “R” is where we are really lost. To me, respect is given. I respect everyone equally period. Respect is based in we; not me. The price of freedom is respectful responsibility. Again, what can I do to help make my family, friends, and community better. Just as we cannot always control what happens to us, we cannot always control what is happening in our community, city, state, nation, or world. However, we do get to choose how we affect our own circle of influence.
My hope in writing this is that you will commit, along with me, to controlling the controllable by being responsible, reliable, and respectful.
By doing so we will be unifying, loving, and helpful in changing our culture to everyone’s benefit.
Ed Weidenbach is a resident of Wenatchee and was a college men’s basketball coach for 22 years