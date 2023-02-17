I cannot think of a more critical responsibility in a community than ensuring our schools are laser focused on what’s best for kids. Achieving that goal requires us to hire and retain superintendents with the constructive leadership mindset and courage to stay true to that course. We need leaders, not managers.

I’ve been thinking about this topic lately as the Wenatchee School District has been searching for a new superintendent. The average tenure of a superintendent is three years, which is not enough time to make a meaningful difference. Finding a courageous and principled leader committed to longer-term change is essential.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?