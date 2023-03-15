Nursing has been my career dream for years. I have been surrounded by women in the medical field since I was young. Two of my aunts are currently nurses, and my grandma was a nurse in the Navy and then as a civilian for 42 years all together. I look up to these women and have been impressed by their dedication and hard work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I was moved by the amazing nurses who gave so many hours, and some of them their lives, to save others and heal the world during that scary and unprecedented time. Nurses continue to be superheroes whose ranks I want to join to care for others to make their lives easier and happier.
The logistics of how to achieve this goal crystallized when I started at Bridgeport High School, and I realized I could reach my dream faster by earning college credit during high school. I excelled in Advanced Placement classes and earned high grades, success that led my teachers, family, and me to feel that College in the High School through Wenatchee Valley College would be a perfect fit during my junior and senior years. I am pleased to say we were right: I have done well, taking eight WVC classes last year, two in the summer, and seven this year. These college classes and the AP credits I earned will allow me to graduate in June with both my associate degree and my high school diploma. As a result, I will be able to complete my Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a maximum of three years instead of the normal four, saving money and allowing me to start work sooner.
Participating in College in the High School classes has other benefits too. I have enjoyed the challenge and learned so much. I will be more comfortable in university classes this fall since I have been exposed to college-level work, interacted with professors, and worked with online college formats. Additionally, the college biology class I am taking currently is fun and engaging -- affirming that I’ve picked a path that aligns with my interests -- and it will apply to my nursing education.
My high school is unique in that it is in a very rural community. The nearest college campus is WVC, 90 minutes away. This distance makes traveling to the college for Running Start prohibitive. Many of my peers are first-generation high school graduates and college attendees, so being able to earn college credit within the familiar walls of our high school makes the opportunity much more accessible. It is a more welcome and less intimidating way to start college, because our CiHS professors are also our high school teachers.
College in the High School has been immensely beneficial for me. Through a cost-sharing agreement between Bridgeport High School and WVC, my classmates and I do not have to pay for the credits we complete. However, this is not the case across the state -- many students have to pay to earn college credit. That means only students whose families can afford it will receive college credit, even though all the students in the class showed up and did the work.
Legislators should fix this problem during the 2023 legislative session by making College in the High School classes free for all students. Making education and training after high school more accessible is so important to my peers and me for our future wellbeing, and our economy needs us to be skilled. Our communities rely on nurses, welders, teachers, engineers and many other professions to thrive, and the job opportunities are in front of us. Over the last year, businesses in Washington created 120,000 new jobs.
Our state has taken a lot of important actions for students like us, and the legislature has another opportunity this year to build on that momentum. I urge policy makers to break down cost barriers so more Washington students can accelerate their path to the career of their dreams.
I have been a homemaker for more than 50 years. My husband and I raised six children. We always had three meals a day. In order to stay within our grocery budget, I studied the grocery ads weekly, basing my menus on the best buys.
I support the prompt cancellation on the Dilbert cartoon and the notice in the comics section explaining that action. The Wenatchee World is demonstrating integrity as a responsible member of our community. Thank you.