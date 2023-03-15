Nursing has been my career dream for years. I have been surrounded by women in the medical field since I was young. Two of my aunts are currently nurses, and my grandma was a nurse in the Navy and then as a civilian for 42 years all together. I look up to these women and have been impressed by their dedication and hard work. During the Covid-19 pandemic, I was moved by the amazing nurses who gave so many hours, and some of them their lives, to save others and heal the world during that scary and unprecedented time. Nurses continue to be superheroes whose ranks I want to join to care for others to make their lives easier and happier.

The logistics of how to achieve this goal crystallized when I started at Bridgeport High School, and I realized I could reach my dream faster by earning college credit during high school. I excelled in Advanced Placement classes and earned high grades, success that led my teachers, family, and me to feel that College in the High School through Wenatchee Valley College would be a perfect fit during my junior and senior years. I am pleased to say we were right: I have done well, taking eight WVC classes last year, two in the summer, and seven this year. These college classes and the AP credits I earned will allow me to graduate in June with both my associate degree and my high school diploma. As a result, I will be able to complete my Bachelor of Science in Nursing in a maximum of three years instead of the normal four, saving money and allowing me to start work sooner.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?