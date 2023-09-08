For years, we have lamented the spike in college costs and accompanying student debt bloat while we teach high schoolers to covet admittance to a tiny sliver of prestigious universities – ones that refuse to enlarge incoming class sizes despite endowments the size of some small countries' gross domestic product.

President Joe Biden's first plan to relieve student debt is dead in the water, and the second is off to a slow start. Meanwhile, Americans' confidence in higher education is eroding, and college graduates are surprised to find themselves still in the working class.



