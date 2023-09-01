“It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” is not just a song sung at the holidays, but it is truly how we feel as educators upon our return to school for the 2023-2024 school year. We are the lucky ones!
We wanted to take a moment, as leaders of the Wenatchee School District and the Eastmont School District, to share appreciation, our commitments, and the type of education that we are trying to provide in both of our great districts. At the outset, it must be stated that communities are judged by the schools that they keep. Your support of both districts over the years, and your involvement in our schools and with our students, (even if yours have long graduated), help to create the kind of "launching pad" that prepares well-rounded students for their lives full of promise.
Our students are the heart and soul of our educational systems. As we see them arrive, the little ones with their empty bright colored backpacks, and the older ones carrying a backpack, an instrument and/or athletic duffle bag, we consistently notice a look of wonder, curiosity and anticipation in their eyes. We know that through the incredible dedication and hard work of our teachers, staff, and administrators — they will rise to the challenges and joys in educating the hearts and minds of every student.
This work is incomplete without the partnership of parents, caregivers, and extended family. Please "lean in" to your child's education this year. If you can physically volunteer at school — you are welcome and encouraged to. If you cannot, we bet that you can still read with your child at night, and ask them what they learned that day at school. You would be amazed how those simple actions can speak volumes to your child about the importance of learning. It takes all of us, working together to make as strong of a school system as possible.
We remain vigilant in our commitment to the health and safety of our students. When children feel safe, they learn better. We not only have comprehensive health protocols and safety guidelines for potentially hazardous or dangerous conditions, we try to build meaningful relationships with each and every child. The best safety plan, as it turns out, is a community where every child feels loved and that they belong.
Each of our districts have annual student learning goals as adopted by our respective Boards of Directors. Our shared timeless goals, however, are helping our children and systems be adaptable and resilient to respond to an ever changing world, that we truly inspire within them a love of learning, and that they believe in their own limitless potential.
Thank you for all that you do, in whatever role you have in our area, to help provide the best childhood possible for our children. It is the most wonderful time of the year.
In partnership,
Dr. Kory Kalahar, Superintendent Wenatchee School District
Dr. Becky Berg, Superintendent Eastmont School District
