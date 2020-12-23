North Central Washington’s economy is increasingly dependent on a skilled and educated workforce, comprised of individuals with postsecondary credentials, such as a certificate, apprenticeship, and two- or four-year degrees.
A credential after high school has long been one of the strongest predictors of lifetime earnings, personal fulfillment and a prosperous and growing economy; this has never been more critical. The COVID-19 pandemic recession has increased unemployment rates for workers across all levels of educational attainment, but workers without a post-secondary credential have been disproportionately impacted. As we begin to recover from the pandemic, it is clear that a post-high school credential is as important as ever to enable individuals to succeed. High school graduates, and displaced workers alike, will require training and postsecondary education to meet the changing demands of our economy.
Businesses and industries will emerge from this crisis in need of a skilled and educated workforce. Already this crisis has highlighted critical workforce shortages — particularly in healthcare, manufacturing technology, agricultural and skilled construction trades — that must be addressed through postsecondary education and skills-based training.
Youth are also disproportionally impacted in post-recession economic recovery. Washington’s continued track record of investing in opportunities for students to explore their educational and career options through coursework, apprenticeships, and other work-related experiences is paramount to successfully launching youth into the workforce. Support for Career Connect Washington initiatives is key to this success.
Protecting state funding for high school dual credit programs, such as Running Start, Advanced Placement, College in the High School, Dual Credit for CTE, and career connected learning, will ensure that these opportunities are widespread, and equitably serving youth throughout the region.
Our area legislative elected leaders face a daunting state budget challenge heading into the upcoming session. Thankfully, our leaders recognize that postsecondary credentials are essential to our state and regional recovery and ensure a prosperous economy. Protecting funding for a skilled and educated workforce leads to successful tomorrow for our region and state.