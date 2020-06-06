High school taught us how to mature, grow, and slowly transform into young adults. We kicked off the beginning of our high school career adjusting to the new and different standards that high school held for us; no more middle school shenanigans.
With each year completed comes wisdom and knowledge. Although some may believe otherwise, we definitely have acquired more knowledge than the previous years. Freshman year wasn’t only the beginning of our high school career; it was also the beginning of a puzzle that needed solving. Not knowing how to start or having uncertainty of what to do next was perfectly normal for a freshman. Most of our worries at this time included avoiding getting yelled at by Mr. Jackson with his ear-piercing voice, turning in assignments for Mr. Jackson, sports, and most importantly, winning spirit week.
By the time sophomore year came around, there were finally pieces of the puzzle on the board. We came into this school year with our heads held a little higher, our chests a little more upright, and a smile full of confidence. We had a lot more on our plate our sophomore year, such as the Smarter Balance Test. The visibility of our responsibilities became clearer; class work needed to be taken a bit more serious because we had to start looking forward to this test, not necessarily in a way of excitement, but in a way of preparation. Sophomore year wasn’t an introduction year anymore, that was freshman year; instead things were slowly becoming more and more significant.
Junior year came along, and things were now starting to become difficult. College classes were available and planning for our future was next on the agenda. This was a stressful time because not everyone knew what their next move was; Dr. Seuss’s “Oh the places you’ll go” became a reality because there are so many routes in life to take and choosing the one you want can be difficult. Finding pieces to the puzzle during this school year became a bit more difficult, but not impossible.
Then senior year came along, and our four-year puzzle was almost complete. After four years of high school, we learned responsibility, discipline, and how to act like young adults. Senior year is a special year and one of the best things to do is looking back at the memories we have made during our time in high school. Unfortunately, our last year was cut short due to COVID-19, but the memories we made will remind us of the good things we accomplished.
Now graduation has arrived and it is time to put the last pieces of the puzzle on the board. However, this is not the last puzzle that we are going to face in our journey of life. No, no, no, this is only the first section of a series of puzzles that combine together to make one huge puzzle. So I encourage you, my fellow classmates, to work hard and strive for greatness in order to complete the remaining puzzles of life. Success is a language spoken differently for each and every one of us. I encourage you, my fellow classmates, to persevere and accomplish what you believe success is; as John Wooden once said, “make each day your masterpiece.” Only by making each day your masterpiece, making each day better than the last, will the puzzles be solved and success will be achieved.
So I encourage you, my fellow classmates, to make each day your masterpiece and achieve that success you’ve always longed for. Thank you.
Gilberto Padilla-Rodriguez is the son of Rosina Rodriguez and plans to attend Eastern Washington University in the fall.