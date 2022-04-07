Purchase Access

Let me first start by saying, R.I.P. for the families who have lost a loved one through bad drugs that people are giving our loved ones. I know of at least three, but I will not say their names. My prayers are with all who has had a loved one die before their time was up.

The past few weeks since Tent City of Wenatchee was closed down, more people lost their lives to a drug called fentanyl.

Glenn Wilson

Glenn Wilson

For those who are not familiar with it, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid analgesic that is similar to morphine but 50 to 100 times more potent. It’s known to kill instantly.

Even your kids or a family member could lose their lives. We all make mistakes, not just us the homeless people.

You’re human too, just like the homeless who had a place to call home and it was taken away from us. The lower class citizens of Wenatchee taken away.

We actually helped each other through the BS. Unlike you who turned the heads the other way like we are nothing.

I say “Shame on you” as so-called Christians who will answer their God. What would be your answer?

Now is the time where all people should come together and end this. This lethal drug killing our own. “Or do you even care?

Glenn Wilson is the former director of a tent city that was located on state Department of Transportation property on South Columbia Street. Wilson is originally from New York, but has lived in Wenatchee for about 20 years. He became homeless nearly two years ago.



