The homeless are not bad people. I would know because I am now homeless.
What is it like to be homeless in Wenatchee?
Let’s begin with myself. For one, I’m 61 and this is the first time I’ve ever been homeless. This is an experience I will never forget! I used to question myself why people are homeless.
Now that I found out for myself, let me say it can be a number of things: loss of job, mental health issues, drug and medication addiction or just giving up on everything that matters after the loss of a loved one.
I had the pleasure of meeting some real good people.
We have been through a lot in the past five months together, helping each other. Several, if not more, of the homeless that were in my camp got clean and are now doing well. That was my home for 5 months, that was my spot as I called it.
It’s hard being homeless in Wenatchee and having to move every 24 hours from place to place — under the bridge to the river to the streets — only to be talked to by the law.
Yes, there are still bad people, but not all homeless people are bad. For instance, a guy came to the camp from the East side of town and was there for four days. I told him to leave and he started packing up as I fell asleep. He had bought a whole lot of stolen property there and we got blamed for it. That gave us a bad name.
The homeless do not commit all the crimes in Wenatchee.
If we are so bad, why would the police drop people off to my camp who were drunk and high? I have a few answers to that, but I will give the city of Wenatchee one: because most of us are good people who actually care about others!
We were also blamed for the mess on the tracks, which got us kicked off the WSDOT property.
Where are the 50-plus homeless people who were in the camp now?
I know: under the bridge, by the tracks, everywhere because we were evicted from our home. We’re looking for a safe place to rest and not be robbed or beat up while we’re asleep.
Let me just say to the people who are perfect because they’re not homeless — you are not better than us by any means!
Glenn Wilson is the former director of a tent city that was located on state Department of Transportation property on South Columbia Street. Wilson is originally from New York, but has lived in Wenatchee for about 20 years. He became homeless nearly two years ago.
