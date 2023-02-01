Our communities have learned a lot about what it takes for a public facilities district (PFD) to succeed in the past 10 years, but it took a near catastrophe to teach us the importance of proper planning and analysis.
We experienced the depths of despair in 2011 with a failing PFD connected to what is now the Town Toyota Center that nearly caused a default on $42 million in bond anticipation notes — a default that would have devastated our local credit rating and killed public financing of debt in the region. We subsequently came together as a valley and cured that near default with a sound economic plan based on increased sales taxes. Curing that default was an extraordinary effort of civic accountability.
Today, the long-term financial picture of the Town Toyota Center is solid, thanks to the work of civic leaders like Wenatchee Mayor Frank Kuntz, who was a key financial architect of that effort and the legislative support and leadership by then-Sen. Linda Evans Parlette, among others.
The memory of that near-default still lingers and so when the subject of whether it would be prudent to allow another public facilities district be allowed for a proposed regional sports complex, it’s understandable that some people are asking some hard questions. None of us want a repeat of past mistakes.
Sen. Brad Hawkins is sponsoring Senate Bill 5001 that would allow for our valley to develop a second public facilities district. That bill is now working its way through the halls of Olympia.
It is important to note that his bill will not create a second PFD but merely allows for the possibility of a second such entity.
Meanwhile, a group of stakeholders including Chelan and Douglas counties, the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee along with the Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority are collaborating to study the feasibility of a combined aquatic center and sports complex.
Taking a long-term, big-picture view in a study is the right thing to do. Careful analysis will show whether a regional sports complex is a sound idea and then voters would have to approve of the project. Unless we do the analysis, we won’t know whether it’s a sound idea.
The more that we think of the Wenatchee Valley as one economic and cultural entity rather than as distinct counties and cities competing with each other, the better off we will be. Regional thinking created a financially strong regional port authority with a shared vision out of two struggling port districts that individually couldn’t, for example, adequately fund Pangborn Airport upon which our economic system depends. The fire protection services by combining the Chelan County and Douglas County fire districts will infinitely exceed the capabilities of having two separate fire departments.
Collaboration that includes safeguards so that one county cannot take advantage of the other has worked in those two instances and it would be equally important in any regional sports complex development.
The need for a regional sports complex including another pool seems logical. The Wenatchee City Pool at Pioneer Park is extraordinarily expensive to operate. Keeping up with capital expenditures is a challenge for all of the pools in the valley, including the Eastmont Aquatic Center.
A careful study will help us chart a prudent path forward and that study should analyze the impact on the other facilities, including the expected new YMCA facility that is being proposed at the current site of the Chelan County PUD headquarters. (Full disclosure: I serve as the chair of the YMCA’s capital campaign). The community is well on its way to funding a new state-of-the-art YMCA facility.
In the analysis of the regional aquatic center and associated sports complex, I have great confidence in the leadership and financial prudence of mayors Frank Kuntz and Jerrilea Crawford, among others. They’re not going to go tilting at windmills.
It’s critical that Senate Bill 5001 passes so that we have the option of collaborating on a second PFD if that makes good economic sense for the long-term economic vitality of the valley.
