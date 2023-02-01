Our communities have learned a lot about what it takes for a public facilities district (PFD) to succeed in the past 10 years, but it took a near catastrophe to teach us the importance of proper planning and analysis.

We experienced the depths of despair in 2011 with a failing PFD connected to what is now the Town Toyota Center that nearly caused a default on $42 million in bond anticipation notes — a default that would have devastated our local credit rating and killed public financing of debt in the region. We subsequently came together as a valley and cured that near default with a sound economic plan based on increased sales taxes. Curing that default was an extraordinary effort of civic accountability.



