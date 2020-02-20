The Wenatchee Police Department has proposed spending more officer time focusing on homelessness and gang activity.
The World Editorial Board earlier this month invited Chief Steve Crown to a conversation about the proposals. This edited and condensed version of the interview is the first of two reports from that conversation.
This report deals with homelessness after courts decided in a Boise, Idaho, case that people have a right to sleep on the sidewalk or in public parks if no low-barrier shelter is available.
Wenatchee World: A police department's role is to protect the community. What's the police department's role with homelessness?
Chief Steve Crown: Obviously, you're going to call if somebody's out in front of The Wenatchee World and standing in the window gawking at people and maybe even doing something that's illegal. You're going to call us. But it doesn't necessarily mean that homelessness is criminal and the behavior has to be separated from that individual.
We're only a small piece of it because we can deal with the criminal behavior. We can deal with that criminal behavior, but long-term dealing with him, we're incapable. We are absolutely the worst people in the world to consider for long-term solutions. We have friends, we have people with Catholic Family Charities that we interact with on a regular basis. We have the Women's Resource Center, a whole list of service providers that we have their phone numbers, too.
We know that we're well-suited for those first five-20 minutes of that contact, but we are not beyond that, normally. That's where we have to have officers that are trained to know what the resources are here in the Valley, how to contact those people and get them rallied around some of these folks.
WW: If you're seeking another police officer for the department with a focus on homelessness, what would they do?
Chief Crown: They would be more in tune with some of those services and possibly being able to think of it more holistically: About keeping information, so that we know how many services had been offered to this person in the past. Remember, with the Boise decision, it clearly states that if there isn't a low-barrier shelter that fits the needs of that individual, if you don't have that in place and there's empty beds that you can put that person into and that it's been offered and denied, you can't ask somebody to leave.
If they refuse to leave, you certainly can't take a criminal action against them. The statement that the mayor made (at the Nov. 20 Wenatchee World Forum in Pybus Public Market) is what we deal with on a regular basis. You can't arrest yourself out of these situations. Putting people in jail is highly expensive. It does nothing for the individual, and you can't expect there to be any other outcome than this revolving door.
WW: What is the state of homelessness in Wenatchee Valley and how bad is it? Are the numbers changing?
Chief Crown: I attend regular meetings of the homeless task force in the homeless steering committee. I belong to both of those and some of the statistics that I've heard over the last three years have been that there are over 250 to 350 people at any given time on the coordinated entry list just waiting for the services. I would say that that would make up somewhere in the neighborhood, depending on the time of year, maybe 50% of the overall homeless population. Then here in the valley, mostly in Wenatchee, you have a fair percentage of folks that fall into that category of "Don't come to me with your services. I simply want to be left alone." I've heard them described as urban campers.
WW: How do you measure success? How do you say that this actually worked?
Chief Crown: That's always difficult with law enforcement in general because the only thing that you really have out there is your scientific look at things. You create the baseline and then, what changes do you see over a trend?
A trend is absolutely no less than three years. How many calls for service did you have prior to implementing this unit? It's difficult to do because we don't have the greatest software in the world for keeping track of issues like that. I can tell you how many drug arrests, how many DUI arrests, all that, but we really don't have a specific segment in there that says, "This was a homeless person. This was somebody experiencing mental-health crisis." It's more difficult to pull that data out of there.
On the mental-health side, that was something that Catholic Charities was working on very heavily because you now have this mental-health-crisis response team that can be out there and deal with real-time issues. Can you divert somebody away from the criminal justice system? Then how successful is that moving forward? Are police responding to fewer mental-health-crisis issues? I think that organization did prove that. There were some data that was shared with our department and it was favorable. Some of those same ideas would be what you would do with this group.
