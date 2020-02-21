The Wenatchee Police Department has proposed spending more officer time focusing on homelessness and gang activity.
The World Editorial Board earlier this month invited Chief Steve Crown to a conversation about the proposals. This edited and condensed version of the interview is the second of two reports from that conversation and focuses on policing gangs.
Wenatchee World: Are we seeing increased gang activity in the community, in the schools, in the Wenatchee Valley?
Chief Crown: You're seeing an uptick in some of the crimes that tell you as a community that you have a problem. You've got a robbery that was specifically tied to a gang here locally. Our graffiti calls are up. It's specific to the graffiti that you look at and it reads like a newspaper to the right eye. It's telling you who's at or with who and who is upset with who, with who gets crossed off their moniker, whatever it is. Those type of names are being scratched out. The rival game is being scratched out. Then new graffiti going over the top of it. Those are some of your telltale signs. Increased calls where it's not just a fight, it's more of a large gathering and a fight is not necessarily a fight.
WW: Why do you need more time or another officer for that?
Chief Crown: It's the dedicated time to deal with the gangs. There's a ton of intel that has to be gathered and it has to be managed in a proper way. We have state laws that cover how you manage and deal with gang-type information. You absolutely have to have that dedicated staff that you can provide very comprehensive training to. There's certification that comes along with that. If you're a gang specialist, you can actually testify in court that, "I have read this graffiti, I can compare it to this person's ... where I see the same thing, and this is the same person."
It's not just the intel, the dedicated police force to go out and find the bad guys and connect crime with the suspect. It's also providing that very valuable information to the parents of these teens that if you see this type of behavior, odds are you're dealing with a kid that's being influenced by a gang. Here's some other things that you need to watch out for.
Outreach and education has always served this valley very well. You know, I went away from 2002 to 2016 but prior to that, there was extensive work that went into not only getting to know some of these gang members, but reaching out to them and trying to put them on a right path.
Those type of contacts are every bit is valuable as enforcement. You do absolutely need to have that separate time to build the expertise, to do the outreach, to do the prevention, to be a subject matter expert for the schools, for probation officers and be able to connect everything.
I recently attended a meeting over at Eastmont, but it was both school districts getting together and talking about how best to deal with the influx or the perceived uptick in gang behavior. I was asked by one of the superintendents, what is the best case scenario? How do we deal with this the best?
I pretty much told them, I said, the gold standard is to have the combination of a school resource officer and the people that are collecting intel outside of the schools. When you merge that type of data and you start thinking about where it can take you and how you can start doing some of the proactive work, it's super valuable, that's how you get ahead of the game.
WW: What is happening in the schools with gangs?
Chief Crown: I think we're just now starting to see some of the influence. I think some of the dress is being tried again with the colors that are being hanging out of the back pockets with the handkerchiefs and the LA baseball caps and things like that. Again, identifying or glorifying the gang lifestyle and that leads to more violence within the school setting. They're seeing more graffiti being written in marker in the schools. They're seeing behavior issues where fights start off between rival gangs or nonmembers being put up to fights in order to gain their membership, so they're seeing a lot of that.
Some of the more violent stuff that we've seen, like the armed robbery at Ernie's, those folks aren't in school, but the problem is that there's connections with those kids that are in school. They're in the same neighborhoods. They may be only a few houses down and that influence continues to be an issue for everybody.
