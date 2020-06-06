Pride. Is what I have learned. You may have heard before, but pride can be a bit of a double-edged sword.
Thankfully, Eastmont taught me the good side of pride; the knowledge that I can do what I can do, not sure if speech writing is one of those things. That seems so simple when I say it, but it is so difficult to believe and remember sometimes. We have all done amazing things throughout our schooling. Athletes that worked year after year, season after season. Performers that put their all into every show.
All the clubs like my own FBLA who put in extra time to learn and win and go to state in something you can’t find anywhere else. Or even just getting help from a teacher to pass that one stupid hard test. So we deserve to be proud of what we have done. To be proud of every goal you reached whether it was set by a teacher, a coach or yourself.
Because, we just overcame the greatest challenge put before us all. To get through school. And we’re here! We did it.
Thank you.
Jack Betzing is the son of John and Patricia Betzing.