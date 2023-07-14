Imagine a world where it’s normal to flip a light switch and the room remains dark. That scary thought is a looming reality if the dams on the lower Snake River are breached.

Tearing down the productive dams on the lower Snake River will have far ranging impacts beyond destroying farmland and eliminating low-carbon barging on the river. Any publicly owned utility, from northern Nevada to Montana that purchases power from the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) will be forced to raise rates for nearly 3 million residents in the region, hurting those who already struggle to pay their bills.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?