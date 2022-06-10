The ongoing financial and environmental costs to maintain the publicly owned Tumwater Dam demand a thorough assessment.
Located on the Wenatchee River and constructed in 1909 by the Great Northern Railway, Tumwater Dam electrified the railroad over Stevens Pass. It was later leased by Puget Power from 1924-1957 but power generation ceased in 1956. Chelan County PUD took ownership in 1957 and Bonneville Power Administration funded the installation of a fish ladder in 1986 ensuring salmon and steelhead could reach spawning grounds upstream.
On March 15, The Wenatchee World published an article “Tumwater Dam near Leavenworth to get repairs in 2023.” The article states that Chelan PUD is expecting to spend between $2.5-$4 million on repairs next year, on the heels of other costly repairs in 2021. Should ratepayers fund repairs to a 113-year-old dam that does not provide electricity or flood control and may be degrading river health?
Today, Tumwater Dam’s sole function is to collect adult salmon and steelhead to seed local hatchery programs and to remove surplus hatchery fish. Hatcheries in our region mitigate for salmon mortality associated with hydropower generation on the Columbia River. Although its current function is limited to fish management, the impacts of the dam are likely more widespread.
I urge Chelan PUD to conduct the studies and public outreach necessary to make an informed decision about the future of Tumwater Dam. To ensure integrity in the decision-making process, Chelan PUD must replace opinions and preconceptions with rigorous studies and public outreach on the following topics:
- Historical and future costs — Over the past 20 years, Chelan PUD has spent over $3 million repairing the dam, and plans to spend an additional $2-4 million in 2023. Can the costs of maintaining the dam be redirected to dam removal and construction of a weir for fish management?
- Fish migration — The PUD needs to quantify migration delays at Tumwater Dam. Currently, migration delays are only measured by salmon that choose to enter the fish ladder, not fish holding at the base (tailrace) of the dam. This means that we don’t currently understand the extent to which the dam may be delaying or inhibiting upstream migration into high-quality habitat. Pacific lamprey passage at the dam is known to be problematic. Other native fish species also migrate up and down Tumwater Canyon throughout their lives and may be impacted.
- Water quality —` Water quality impacts of Tumwater Dam have not been assessed but are likely occurring. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, “Virtually every dam will have an impact on the river or stream where it is located, although the types and extent of the impact will vary based on the size, operation, and purpose of the dam as well as the size and general characteristics of the waterway. In general, increased retention time of water behind dams causes physical, thermal, and chemical changes to take place both in the impounded and downstream waters. Nutrients, sediments, and carbon are retained for longer periods of time behind the dam, potentially triggering harmful algal blooms and hypoxia. Reservoirs can also be sinks for mercury, pesticides, and PCBs, promoting bioaccumulation of these toxins in the food chain. Stratification of a reservoir can depress dissolved oxygen and pH, triggering the release of anoxic byproducts, such as iron, manganese, and hydrogen sulfide. These changes can lead to violations of water quality standards and/or adverse impacts to fish and other aquatic organisms.” From EPA’s Frequently Asked Questions on Removal of Obsolete Dams (epa.gov/cwa-404/frequent-questions-removal-obsolete-dams).
- Hatchery practices — Tumwater Dam is inextricably linked to hatchery programs and Chelan PUD must ensure the existence and operation of the dam is not causing further harm to the ESA-listed species for which they are mitigating. The PUD has a responsibility to thoroughly consider other, lower impact trapping facilities for fish management that could replace Tumwater Dam. Our network of hatcheries can survive without the dam.
- Risk to transportation and commerce — In 2008, Washington Department of Transportation commissioned a study to evaluate chronic road maintenance issues along Highway 2 through Tumwater Canyon, stating that the dam directed flows at the highway and caused reoccurring washouts.
- Recreation — Tumwater Canyon has become a popular whitewater destination and boater advocates have stated that the dam degrades the recreational quality of the Wenatchee River.
While the management of this dam and our hatchery system are complicated, I am certain about a few things: 1) Tumwater Dam is owned by the ratepayers, 2) maintenance costs are a significant burden for ratepayers, 3) the dam does not generate electricity or provide flood control, 4) the dam has and likely continues to cause harm to the environment and specifically endangered fish populations.
I applaud Chelan PUD’s recent public outreach and May 19 open house in Leavenworth. As Chelan PUD looks ahead and allocates funding to maintain Tumwater Dam as a fish collection facility, I hope the ratepayers, PUD commissioners, and other stakeholders consider the dire state of salmon and steelhead in the Wenatchee basin; align hatchery management with salmon recovery; and do their due diligence to fully document the true costs and benefits of a future with and without Tumwater Dam.
Please reach out to the Chelan PUD Commissioners and ask them to thoroughly and objectively evaluate the future of Tumwater Dam: chelanpud.org/about-us/our-commissioners
Jason Lundgren is executive director of Cascade Fisheries, a non-profit in North Central Washington working to restore native fish habitat.