Never tell me advertising doesn’t work. Here I am, 50 years later, recalling 1960s and 1970s TV jingles. That’s true even though I grew up in a family that had TV only half the time, which may explain why I had 23 brothers and sisters.
Just kidding. We were a family of five, and our TV was in a console that featured a tiny black and white screen yet weighed as much as a prize hog.
The TV got only one channel, which was haunted, especially in inclement weather, by ghosts.
I loved every minute. I sat close to the TV so it would look bigger. After a while I got cross-eyed, but no matter. I craved entertainment.
When our family didn’t have TV, I would walk the six-tenths of a mile driveway to the ranch house after school, and an hour on the school bus, sore from sitting on seats as comfortable as granite slabs, praying to see a TV antenna sprouting from the roof.
God apparently had more pressing issues.
When we did get TV, I was in heaven. (The kindest, nicest drill sergeant ever, my dad, had acquired one in trade for a load of firewood.) I would wade through shag carpet up to the ankles to change the channel, only to remember we got just one.
I’d watch “Bonanza,” “The Wonderful World of Disney” and “Wide World of Sports.” I liked “I Dream of Jeanie,” “F-Troop” and “McHale’s Navy,” or even Huntley and Brinkley on the nightly news, even when they were reporting death counts from the Vietnam War or on the ever-changing status of Hill 368.
Whatever was on TV was fair game. We had no choice. It was like dinner: Take it or leave it. There are children starving in Africa.
Books got shoved aside. Homework? I wasn’t going to be valedictorian anyway, or anything more than an embarrassment at “Jeopardy.”
Here are some TV jingles from back in the day that come readily to mind, even if I can’t remember, just now, where I put my glasses.
Let’s make a game of it. Can you name the advertiser?
A little dab will do ya.
Don’t leave home without it.
Double your pleasure, double your fun.
From the land of sky blue water ...
Ho ho ho, green giant.
I can’t believe I ate the whole thing.
I’d rather fight than switch.
I’d walk a mile for a ...
I’m a pepper too.
It takes a licking and keeps on ticking.
It’s grrrrrreat!
It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.
Mama mia, that’s a spicy meatball.
My balogna has a first name.
Only your hairdresser knows for sure.
Pardon me, but do you have any ...
Please don’t squeeze my ...
Plop plop, fizz fizz, oh what a relief it is.
Reach out and touch someone.
See the USA in a ...
Snap, crackle, pop ...
Sorry, Charlie.
Take it off, take it all off.
Tastes good like a cigarette should.
Tastes great! Less filling!
... the San Francisco treat.
Two all-beef patties, special sauce ...
Where’s the beef?
You can trust your car to the man who wears the star.
You’ll wonder where the yellow went when you brush with ...
Now many of us have satellite dishes that receive hundreds of TV channels. We stream shows on Netflix. We did have five remote controls but lost four down the couch seats.
There’s color everything, music videos and Super Bowl halftime shows that cause bald guys to try to pull out their hair. Still, I would trade it all to go back for a day, visit dear old dad, who died 25 years ago, and tell him about the future. He would have loved all the choices — even if it’s hard now to find an episode of “I Dream of Jeanie.”