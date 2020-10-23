What if you could sit down with your younger self and have a cup of coffee? What would you say? And would the little rebel listen?
Here’s my list.
Don’t try to grow up too fast. You’ll have 40 or more years to work your fingers to the bone.
Never give up. Get bucked off? Get back on whatever life gives you, the horse or the Shetland pony.
Enjoy the journey, even if you’re given a Studebaker to travel in a Lincoln Continental world.
Trust your abilities and don’t be afraid to win. The spotlight is fleeting. Take a bow when you can.
Work hard and be kind. But give yourself a chance to play, too. Develop hobbies, whether that involves hang gliding or collecting road kill.
Watch your eating habits. Don’t turn yourself into a giant Twinkie.
Never stop learning. Learn something new each day, even if it’s as simple as the name of a cloud formation or a bird.
Don’t be a drama king. Life is a play and we are all actors. Sometimes the play will bomb and we will get bad reviews. The sun will rise again tomorrow.
Learn to speak for yourself so they can hear you in the back row of the theater.
Ban negative people from your life, or give them as much space as possible.
Actions speak louder than words. Don’t make promises you can’t keep.
Do things for people that only count if you get nothing in return.
Don’t take yourself too seriously. Nobody else will. In other words, relax the sphincter.
Be generous to yourself. Give yourself an allowance. But save enough to avoid a cat food retirement.
Travel. See the world. Broaden your horizons, even if you can go only as far as the next county rather than the next country.
Breathe!
Be tolerant. Don’t judge other people. They have their own challenges. Nobody appointed you Judge Judy.
Get others to smile and laugh each day. If you get them to roll in the aisles, all the better.
Don’t worry what others think. You can only control what you think, and try to avoid stinking thinking.
Don’t worry about impressing others. There will always be Joneses with a bigger house and RV.
Become addicted to self-improvement, however modest or extravagant.
Don’t expect others to make you happy. Happiness is a choice you make each day, regardless of whether you are getting an operation or a promotion.
Promotions are overrated. Set work boundaries so you have time to play.
Stand up for yourself. Be your own best advocate.
Tell more people to shove off. You can say no. Practice in front of a mirror.
Stay off the pity potty. Spend too much time there and life gets smelly.
Strive for magnificent. Be happy with OK.
Be optimistic. Whether you’re 60, 70 or 80, don’t let life drag you down. Climb back on the pony. The best is yet to come.