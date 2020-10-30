Some Baby Boomers try to turn back their odometers.
They’ve put many miles on the old jalopy and attend a class reunion wanting to look their best.
“I went to school with these people and they look so old,” they say. “They’re a bunch of grumps, fossils, old-timers, crotchety curmudgeons and grizzled geezers.” And that’s just based on their Facebook posts.
The Baby Boomer’s mind tells them they’re 30. A look in the mirror says otherwise. It reveals aches, pains and a serious need for a haircut.
By contrast, I’m happy with my odometer. I look the way I do because I traveled many roads, not all paved.
Every gray hair was earned by a mistake I will not make again in a 40-plus-year working career. The bald patches are from weeks I worked when I should have been on vacation.
I even got some gray hair by worrying about the elderly. Then, I realized I was one.
Every wrinkle has a story. It represents a life well lived. But then, if I start looking like a Chinese Shar-Pei dog, I might have second thoughts.
As a kid, my parents weren’t overly concerned about safety. I suppose they thought if they lost a kid they could just have another one.
I played on the monkey bars over pavement, and slid down the red hot metal slide. I spun around on the merry-go-round so fast it became a human rocket launcher.
I played mumblety-peg, an outdoor game involving pocket knives and occasionally toes, as well as dodgeball and Lawn Darts.
I got my arm caught in an old-fashioned washing machine wringer, got a blood clot and spent a week in the hospital, which cost my parents $39.95.
I fell on a metal tent peg while “camping” in the backyard and chopped my ankle while building a “log cabin.” That’s when I knew I would never become another Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president known for his prowess with an axe.
I drank water out of the tap and the hose. There was no bottled water then, and if there had been my dad, the drill sergeant, would have not allowed it in the house.
I ate Spam and processed cheese loaf.
I played in the dirt, swam in the creek and looked for snakes.
I ate wax bottles with a super sweet mystery liquid inside.
I squeezed the Charmin and sang along robustly to ads such as “Winston tastes good like a cigarette should.”
As a young adult, I listened to eight-track tapes and rode in VW buses, coming face to face with mortality, the back bumper of the car ahead inches away.
I drank instant coffee. You would put a spoonful of brown powder in the bottom of a cup and add hot water. Drinking it built character.
I worked my fingers to the bone and got wrinkled fingers.
To prevent more gray hairs and an Etch-a-Sketch face, I’m not buying hair dye and an instant wrinkle steamer. I’m not frantically searching for preservatives. Instead, my plan, and I do have one, is to resign from adulthood. Yes, one day I will hit the work wall, retire and learn how to play again. I’ll be at recess if you need me.
