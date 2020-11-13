I can’t believe how old people my age are.
Perhaps you’re in the same leaky boat.
I see them at high school reunions (go, Class of 1975!). On their Facebook pages, rambling on about liberals (Lib-tards) and conservatives (sheep or lemmings).
I went to school when these folks were sullen adolescents coming of age. Now most of them look old. They have wrinkles. White hair. Grandchildren, and some that are only fair to middlin’.
I witnessed my classmates’ age 7 cuteness crest. Their age 17 zits-and-all dramas. Their great optimism going out into the world from Elmer Fudd High School to become corporate executives and Walmart shelf stockers.
By the looks of things, my classmates have put many rugged miles on the old jalopy.
But then, I look in the mirror and, startlingly, they look a lot like me.
Most of us Baby Boomers have been caught by the physics of aging. At incredible speed, we have gone from the vibrancy of youth to being a nostalgia item turning up our hearing aids at rock concerts already as loud as jet takeoffs.
We’ve become everything we said we wouldn’t: A chronic grouser. A grizzled geezer. A grump.
We’ve become a creaky-kneed curmudgeon in the crow’s-feet years.
We’ve become someone with an Etch-a-Sketch face, a fuddy-duddy, a fossil.
My classmates are ornery and, by the wording of some of their Facebook posts, facing premature senility. A few of them are a bubble off plumb. A few are even apocalyptic loonies. Despite the best efforts of our teachers — Hi, Mr. Butts — some classmates seem to have the brainpower of a ketchup packet. Their spelling prowess is there for the world to see: “Voter fradd is rampit.”
Some classmates are even passing along factual information, which I find shocking. They are teaching us what we need to know to vote intelligently. Others are frothing at the mouth. Being the drum major in an idiots’ parade. Passing along enough conspiracy theories to make one’s head spin.
But give my classmates credit. We are now in our early 60s. Some are still working their fingers to the bone; you can tell them by their bony fingers.
Other classmates are already retired (the lucky dogs). They are using retirement as a second childhood, if a second childhood involves Saturday Night Bingo, swapping hernia tales and crocheting doilies.
They think that stewed prunes is worthy of a 15-minute conversation.
They’ll tell you how clipping toenails is now harder than parallel parking and how everyone else is old, not them.
In short, they look and sound as old as Eagle Cap granite.
And then there’s Pam. She looks like she belongs with the Class of 1995. We all hate her.