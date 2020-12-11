I love to bicycle and not get killed. So when I pulled up to a stoplight on Main Street I could be seen from outer space.
I was wearing a flaming yellow jacket, black bicycle shorts and long black compression socks — everything but a revolving police car light on my blue bike helmet.
I was hoping not to see anyone I knew. But then a car pulled up. The woman driver looked in my direction and said, "Jeff." "Jeff!"
Then she rolled down the window and said, "Jeff Petersen!"
I responded not "Hi" or "Howareya?" In a suave and somewhat stuck-up manner, I said, "Yes, that's my name."
For a moment I had a Walter Mitty fantasy. You remember, from writer James Thurber, the meek character Mitty had a "Secret Life." Mitty was the kind of guy who climbs a molehill and fantasizes he has climbed Mount Everest.
The woman, about my age, is a fan of Boomerland, I fantasized. A groupy. My literary entourage had doubled in size — Hi, Mom.
I wanted to say "Hi, so and so. It's good to see you again, whatsyername."
The light turned green, however, and the car sped away. I turned and headed for home, wracking my brain to remember who she was. Was it someone I should know? About half way home I thought, "I bet she is a friend of Wonder, my wife."
Wonder has a boatload of friends, many of whom share the same name. Groups of Lindas. Kathys. Sarahs.
"Susan," I thought. "No, that's not it."
Just before I got home it hit me: "Cheryl. The hardest working woman in the world. The woman with three jobs."
And guess what. I was right.
Wonder contacted Cheryl later that evening and they talked for 17 straight hours. Just kidding.
Perhaps you, too, have senior moments. They come with the 55 and older territory. We can remember the lyrics from the band Who's song "Who are you?" — obscure and weird as they are — but can't remember where we set our glasses. Or why we walked to the refrigerator.
We can tell you the capital of Botswana but not where we set today's pile of junk mail.
We can remember all the characters in "Rocky and Bullwinkle" but not what day it is.
We can remember flash cubes and cigarette vending machines but not our grandchildren's names.
We can remember sales pitches of door-to-door encyclopedia salesmen from 40 years ago but not the password to our current Facebook account.
So it goes. That's what happens when you reach the "wonder years": I wonder where I parked the car. I wonder where I left my phone. I wonder what I was going to say. I wonder who wrote the Book of Love.
Happily, I made it home safely from my bicycle ride without a police escort. And next time I see Cheryl, I will do better. I will say, "Hi, howareya, my good buddy and pal."