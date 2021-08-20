Skunk cabbage. Homemade bread straight from the oven. Hog manure. Pot roast and potatoes after church. The lush grass over the septic tank. Hazelnuts roasting on Grandpa Oz’s wood stove. And, if the wind from town 18 miles away blew right, the pulp mill.
These smells take me back to my childhood. You have your own list of Boomer aromas from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, beyond hippie body odor.
A whiff and I am once again looking up into the eyes of an angus bull, smelling its hot breath and sprinting for the corral fence.
Growing up on a ranch on Oregon’s west, or wet side, I experienced many smells, not all pleasant. Shoveling fermenting corn silage to the cows as the seemingly eternal wet season splashed onward. Timber on log trucks. Freshly mown alfalfa. Musty hay in a spider web-draped barn. Molasses stirred into the grain to feed my ungrateful 4-H steer, which repaid the favor by standing on my foot at the county fair.
The ranch house also produced unforgettable scents. Mama Rhody’s cinnamon buns. Her made-from-scratch biscuits and blackberry jam. Rhubarb pie. Bacon sizzling on the stovetop. A pot of beans and hamhocks and, hours later, flatulence no one in the family would own up to.
Dad, the nicest, kindest drill sergeant ever, and the Brylcreem that kept his hair pristine even in a windstorm. The drill sergeant’s Old Spice after shave splashed on liberally before church. You could smell it from the back pew even as he led the hymn singing up front.
Dad’s jeans, wet from working in the woods, hanging from a chair, steaming beside a crackling fire in the wood stove. The exhaust from his power saw. The fresh pile of sawdust as another mighty Douglas fir met its maker.
The smell from Dad cleaning his rifles on the kitchen table. The tantalizing aroma of rain on sage when we’d trek to the Blue Mountains to go elk hunting. The smell of sweat and fresh blood as I packed a quarter of an elk from a seemingly bottomless draw.
The smell made when my uncles plowed the south 40 and turned fresh dirt. Of hay being baled. Of branding calves, loudly protesting the injustice, each spring.
A trip to Grandma Gertie’s yielded more aromas. Roses in their peak of glory. Sheets hung out on a whirligig to dry in the breeze. The mothballs in grandma’s closets.
Our family’s “big trip” for the year was a Sunday afternoon drive after church to the ocean to watch waves pound the shore. We kids would roll down the windows as we approached the Pacific to see who could first catch a whiff of salt air.
At elementary school, the most memorable aromas were the ink of printed ditto paper, a freshly opened box of Crayola coloring crayons and friend Bobby’s PE clothes that may not have been laundered since the Eisenhower administration was at its peak of power.
A visit to the neighbors was also memorable. I’d smell Coppertone baking into the twin high school girls laying out in the front yard in matching polka-dotted bikinis, cooked by the sun until well done.
Since I was still shorter than an angus bull, and hadn’t discovered girls yet, I’d ask my friend, Bobby, their younger brother, if we could go play in the skunk cabbage.