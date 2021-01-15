As a younger man, I was a glass half-full optimist.
Now, I am a “Where did I put my glass” person. And I have, if the creek doesn’t run dry, almost three more years to work to reach full retirement age.
May grace be with my boss.
Who picked 66-1/2 as full retirement age? Is that the age where volcanic gas becomes too much to spend eight hours in public? Where those slobber-knockers to the face in grade school dodgeball begin to compromise the brain?
Is it the age you downsize to a smaller glass, one easier to fill with optimism in retirement when you no longer have work life’s giddy Friday afternoons and downer Sunday evenings?
How do you know it’s time to retire? Is it when you need shirts and pants marked “front” and “back” so you can get dressed properly and not embarrass yourself down at the plant?
Is it when you start telling younger colleagues to keep a stiff upper lip. Or, Don’t take any wooden nickels. Far out. Groovy. Cool. Heavens to Betsy. Proof is in the pudding.
The whippersnappers will think you are “off your rocker.”
When you find your glass — and “it is where you last had it” — just make sure it is filled with something sweet — like that syrupy mystery liquid found in the wax bottles and wax teeth we enjoyed growing up.
But be careful.
Even though you are now half a century older, and move with more deliberation, you can still consume enough sugar to bounce off walls. Only now you are more likely to fall and roll around like an upended turtle.
You know you are getting close to retirement when you would rather sleep than go out. You don’t like change — such as colleagues moving into new roles, or retiring — and you’re sore all the time, even though you work at a keyboard in a 70-degree, climate-controlled office.
You’re close to retirement when you can gain 10 pounds walking by a plate of cookies brought to the office by a kind co-worker.
You are on the cusp if you are constantly annoyed and monitoring your body’s constipation-diarrhea cycle. You are near if you like comfort more than style and seriously consider wearing pajamas to the office.
It may be time to retire when you find yourself pushing glasses up on your head and spending an hour looking for them, which compromises the efficiency modern employers seek.
It may be time to retire when watching the weather forecast on TV throws you for a loop. The forecaster suggests dress for the mid-70s today, and so you wear bell bottom pants, a wide belt and a tight shirt that shows off the 10 pounds you gained walking past the cookies.
It’s time to retire when your get up and go has got up and left. When you have to go back to the chair to remember why you got up. When all it takes to fall asleep is to sit down in a chair, which becomes awkward at important business meetings when younger colleagues tie your shoelaces together.
The first day of retirement I will feel as if I need to call in sick.
The second day I will feel as if I am skipping school.
The third day I will lose my half-full glass. I will get a smaller glass and, to prove my optimist credentials, fill it with wax-bottle syrup.