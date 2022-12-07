After years of research and planning, the doors of Pinnacles Prep opened to our Founding Scholars and families last fall. As a community driven initiative for more public school options, we want to share some of our journey with you.
Last year we served grades 6 and 7. On average we had 115 scholars enrolled in the two grade levels. We enjoyed an 86% scholar retention rate and a 91% staff retention rate. All of our scholars worked on Passion Projects. 95% of scholars completed their project which included a school garden, a food drive, podcasts, tutoring, learning to paint, planning a school library, composing music, Learning ASL and even a music playing prosthetic device for kids with cerebral palsy.
Our vision for Pinnacles Prep graduates is that they will be leaders in driving our valley’s future forward with the knowledge, skills, mindsets, and connections needed to make it a thriving economic, scientific, and artistic hub for the 21st century. A crucial piece to making this vision come alive is the learning that happens beyond the classroom walls. Engaging with our community is a foundation to what we do. We were honored to have over 84 community organizations and individuals support our place based and project based learning. A few of the highlights were our Field Trip Mondays in 3rd and 4th quarter when we visited local museums to learn about indigenous culture and traditions and Washington State history; engaging in lifestyle athletics such as frisbee golf, mountain biking, rock climbing and hiking; All school field trips to hike Two Bears (Saddlerock) and Tall Timbers for a 3 Day all school campout.
We believe that all students are brilliant and capable. We engage our scholars with a myriad of tools to tap their unique talents and skills that allows them to help themselves gain better understanding of academic content.
We are excited with some of the preliminary data that supports our efforts to provide a complementary public education to the other options available locally.
We find the data promising and that it reflects that our instructional model supports all scholars, including traditionally underestimated students:
Overall, 6th graders at Pinnacles Prep outperformed their home district and state in ELA (51%) and Math (39%).
Low-income 6th graders at Pinnacles scored a rate of proficiency (41%) that was nearly double that of the home district (22%) in ELA and significantly better than the state (28%).
6th graders qualifying as low-income (22%) also outperformed their home district (13%) and state (18%) in math.
Overall, 7th graders at Pinnacles Prep (53%) outperformed their home district (51%) and state (51%) in ELA.
Low-income 6th graders at Pinnacles (42%) outperformed their home district (39%) and state (35%) in ELA.
6th grade Multilingual Learners (MLL) at Pinnacles Prep (17%) outperformed their MLL peers in their home district (4%) and their MLL peers statewide (7%) in ELA.
While the data is promising, there is still a lot of work to do. We have reworked our schedule for the current year to provide time for high dosage tutoring and more differentiated instruction. We are increasing the integration of subjects to emphasize practical application of academic content.
As a charter public school, Pinnacles Prep cannot access local levy and bond dollars. This creates a funding gap of about 30 cents on the dollar or roughly $1500 — $3000 per student. Bonds and levy dollars often pay for building improvements, music and art programs, school nurses, and technology. We must use grant funding and our general budget to cover these expenses.
We are proud to announce that Pinnacles is the first charter school in the state to offer certified Career and Technical Education (CTE) classes. CTE classes have been found to increase school connectedness, reduce behavioral problems related to suspensions and expulsions, and reduce dropout rates among all student groups — especially among students most at risk of dropping out.
Our community dared to dream of a school that provides a home where all scholars thrive.
Our community dared to dream of a school where hands-on project and place based learning was the norm.
Our community dared to dream of a school that provides authentic real-world experiences that connect students to the large community.
Pinnacles Prep, like all charter public schools, is a school of choice. Everyone at Pinnacles chooses to be here. As we continue to forge a path of educational innovation, we extend our gratitude that our community, YOU, have chosen to support another public school option in our valley.
Jill Finies is the school principal at Pinnacles Prep.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone
On 10/27/22 a local elected official made me aware of a "Drag Queen Story Hour" being held at Pybus market on October 29th and sponsored by the YWCA. I thought it was some type of absurd joke. I went to the YWCA website and searched the events. Sure enough, there it was, with several other e…
It is great news that the National Park Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are restarting the process required to return grizzly bears to the North Cascades. Grizzly bears roamed this area for thousands of years and scientists tell us that grizzlies can thrive again in the North …