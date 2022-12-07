After years of research and planning, the doors of Pinnacles Prep opened to our Founding Scholars and families last fall. As a community driven initiative for more public school options, we want to share some of our journey with you.

Last year we served grades 6 and 7. On average we had 115 scholars enrolled in the two grade levels. We enjoyed an 86% scholar retention rate and a 91% staff retention rate. All of our scholars worked on Passion Projects. 95% of scholars completed their project which included a school garden, a food drive, podcasts, tutoring, learning to paint, planning a school library, composing music, Learning ASL and even a music playing prosthetic device for kids with cerebral palsy.



