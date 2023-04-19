Marijuana is legal in Washington State for medical and recreational purposes, making 4/20 events quite popular. It’s a growing business across the state, and cannabis companies use the day to promote the industry and products.

It’s similar to how alcohol companies use the Super Bowl or St. Patrick’s Day to push brands. There can be an influence on youth, similar to tobacco and alcohol products; social media platforms reach everyone. 



