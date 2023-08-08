Inflation is receding, unemployment is at or near record lows, US growth continues at a solid pace – and Americans are deeply pessimistic about the economy. More than half say it is getting worse, while an additional 28% say it is not getting better. Just 37% of Americans approve of the way President Joe Biden is handling the economy.

The good news for Biden is that voters tend to have short memories. What matters for his reelection is not what voters think of the economy now, but what they will think of it a year from now. (1) The bad news is that, if voters don't think this economy is good, perhaps they still won't change their minds in a year, even if the economy improves.



___ ©2023 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com/opinion. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.